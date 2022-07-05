Northvolt Is Said to Keep $12 Billion Valuation After New Round

Rafaela Lindeberg
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Swedish battery-maker Northvolt AB has defied the market gloom surrounding startups by securing new funds at last year’s valuation of $12 billion, according to a person familiar with matter who asked not to be identified because the details are private.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company said in a separate statement that it had signed a $1.1 billion convertible note to finance an expansion of its production capabilities in Europe. The new funds arrive as other high profile private companies in Sweden, such as Klarna Bank AB, have seen their valuations plummet amid a cooler climate for raising capital.

Investors participating in Northvolt’s latest round included Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Volkswagen AG, Baillie Gifford & Co. and Sweden’s AP Funds, according to the statement. The latest capital raise takes the battery-maker’s total equity and debt financing to nearly $8 billion since 2017, it said.

“The market is incredibly strong,” Northvolt Chief Executive Officer Peter Carlsson said Tuesday when asked about demand for electric-car components in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “While we see all these challenges around us, the green energy transition is continuing with full force.”

Production Rampup

Part of the proceeds will help Northvolt develop cathode material production, which the company says is a key component of its strategy to establish operations throughout the battery value chain. In May, the battery-maker became the first European firm to start commercial shipments to a carmaker.

“Our biggest challenge short-term is to keep focus on executing and getting products out, and show our customers we can deliver on time,” Carlsson said. Northvolt is also looking at opportunities that may arise in the US, the CEO added.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley & Co. acted as joint placement agents on the convertible note offering.

Representatives for Northvolt did not immediately respond when asked about the valuation.

Read More: BMW-Backed Northvolt Advances on $12 Billion Battery IPO Plan

(Updates with CEO comment in fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Sequoia China Raises $9 Billion as Investors Flock to Big Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Sequoia China, led by investment guru Neil Shen, has raised about $9 billion for investments in technology and healthcare, according to people familiar with the matter, overcoming the fundraising challenges that have beset the venture capital sector.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUkrai

  • IKEA reopens for online fire sale in Russia before market exit

    IKEA will open for business for a final time in Russia on Tuesday, with customers permitted to buy goods in an online-only fire sale before the Swedish furniture company winds down its operations in a market to which it hopes one day to return. "From July 5 for a few weeks you can buy IKEA goods only on ikea.ru," IKEA said on its Russian website. IKEA's Russian press service had no immediate comment.

  • BOJ may adjust ultra-loose policy before Kuroda's term ends - ex-central bank exec

    The Bank of Japan may adjust its ultra-loose monetary policy before dovish Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's term ends next April, if the economy strengthens enough to spur higher wages, former central bank executive Eiji Maeda told Reuters on Tuesday. Any such move would be aimed at addressing the demerits of prolonged easing, such as market distortions caused by the BOJ's huge presence, and not at tightening monetary policy, he said. Under yield curve control (YCC), the BOJ sets an implicit 0.25% cap around its 0% target for the 10-year bond yield to keep borrowing costs low and stimulate the economy.

  • Canadian Asset Giant Brookfield Pours Record $12 Billion Into European Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is heading into Europe’s swelling market storm with its checkbook open.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionBiden Close to Rollback of Chinese Tariffs to Fight InflationAs many of its rivals refrai

  • Fed Pivot in September Floated by Strategists as Possible Stock-Market Savior

    (Bloomberg) -- Respite for the battered US stock market may be just a couple of Federal Reserve policy meetings away.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsThat’s the scenario laid out by strategis

  • Inflation Expectations Hit Record in Bank of Canada Surveys

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation expectations over the next couple of years have hit at a record in Canada, a worrying development that will stoke bets of more aggressive interest rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionBiden Close to Rollback o

  • Avabai Wadia: The lawyer who became India’s family planning pioneer

    Avabai Wadia played a major role in India becoming the first country to officially promote family planning.

  • Geely Chairman Eyes Phone-Making by Acquiring Meizu Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- Li Shufu, founder and chairman of carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., is expanding his manufacturing empire to include smartphones and consumer electronics by acquiring a majority of shares in Android device maker Meizu Technology Co.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUkraine Latest

  • Russia Tycoon Potanin Agrees to Nornickel-Rusal Merger Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Vladimir Potanin, the biggest investor in MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC, said he’s ready to discuss merging the mining giant with United Co Rusal International PJSC as sanctions against Russia weigh on both companies.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate

  • Ukraine Puts Its Immediate Funding Needs at Up to $65 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine has indicated that it needs $60 billion-$65 billion this year to meet its funding requirements, billions more than its allies have so far been able to pledge.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionBiden Close to Rollback of

  • Tesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production Milestone

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. investors have a lot to parse after the July 4 holiday: a disappointing quarter of deliveries, a record month of production, and now several weeks of downtime at multiple plants.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionBide

  • KKR-Backed Group Leads Bidding for $20 Billion Deutsche Telekom Arm

    (Bloomberg) -- A consortium backed by KKR & Co. is emerging as the frontrunner to buy a stake in Deutsche Telekom AG’s sprawling wireless tower portfolio, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionBiden Close

  • Is It Safer To Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?

    Obviously a market crash can erase years of diligent savings and shrewd investing in the course of a few months. On the other hand, pulling out of the stock market now can prevent you from getting big returns when it recovers. Stock valuations were near all-time highs in 2021, so the recent downturn has simply dropped those valuations in line with historically normal levels.

  • How Far Could the Stock Market Fall? 2 Indicators May Hold the Answer

    If there's a perfect word to sum up the first six months of 2022 for the investing community, I believe it's "Yuck!" As of the closing bell on June 30, 2022, the U.S. stock market delivered its worst first-half return in 52 years. Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the widely followed Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth-stock-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), respectively plunged by as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. You'll note these figures firmly entrench the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in a bear market, with the iconic Dow Jones just one bad day away from joining its peers.

  • ‘This recession will be the most severe yet’: Peter Schiff called the 2008 financial crash and now says the next downturn will be even worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the great financial crash of 2008. Will he be right again?

  • Investors will have 3 ideal entry points into the stock market over the next few months as bear attack lingers, according to BofA

    "Stand your ground means sticking to your underlying investment philosophy, being opportunistic, and taking the long view," Bank of America said.

  • Chinese Developer Shimao Defaults on $1 Billion Dollar Bond

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese developer Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. missed payment on a $1 billion dollar note due Sunday, its first default on a public bond after months of mounting stress. Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutGermany’s Union Head Warns of Collapse of Entire In

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plows another $582 million into Occidental Petroleum, boosting its stake in the energy giant to nearly $10 billion

    Buffett's company now owns 17.4% of Occidental, along with $10 billion of preferred shares, and warrants to buy 83.9 million shares for $5 billion.

  • 11 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Right Now

    In this article, we talk about the 11 best blue chip stocks to buy right now. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the current market situation, go directly to 5 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Right Now. On The Horizon: Recession The S&P500 recorded its worst first-half of the year since […]

  • Does Cutting Back on Small Expenses Really Make a Big Difference? Here's What Warren Buffett Says

    Ever read those financial blogs that insist that if you give up your $5 daily coffee, you'll retire a millionaire? According to investing giant Warren Buffett, you bet. After all, Buffett has grown his wealth by investing.