Northwell Launches Telemedicine Services To War-Torn Ukraine: ICYMI

Editor's note: This article was originally published on Wednesday April 27, 2022.



NEW HYDE PARK, NY — As Russian forces continue to attack Ukraine's eastern front, Northwell Health is rolling out telemedicine support to aid civilians, soldiers, and refugees of the war-torn country.

In an announcement on Wednesday, New York's largest health care provider said it has partnered with the Ukrainian military to launch telemedicine platforms to several undisclosed health centers where intense fighting has left scores of people displaced, wounded, or dead.

"Our main objective during this crisis has been to be thoughtful to our approach and to do what's sustainable and immediately needed," said Dr. Eric Cioe Peña, Northwell's director of the Center for Global Health. "What we don't want to do in this situation is to duplicate and compete with the sustainable efforts already in place."

In February, Northwell joined forces with Doctors Without Borders — an organization that provides medical care and humanitarian relief to countries around the world. As part of Northwell's humanitarian efforts for Ukraine, the hospital system has collected more than $210,000 earmarked for Doctors Without Borders and shipped 18,000 pounds of medical supplies to the government, according to hospital officials.

"We've learned from our work in other parts of the world, sometimes sending personnel isn't always the most effective because of the limited number of people you can send and the logistics it takes to get them there," Peña said. "To be able to leverage the skills and talents of our entire health system at a moment's notice can make all the difference in saving lives."

In a statement, Northwell said telemedicine is a unique area of opportunity for the health network to provide 24/7 consultations and a support mechanism that offers expertise to clinicians in the field caring for patients. The Northwell Centralized Transfer Center, which gives access to thousands of Northwell hospital-based specialists to patients, will manage the day-to-day operation.

This initiative will roll out in two phases:

First, Northwell says it will mobilize its telemedicine call center to funnel incoming requests to providers on a variety of readily accessible mobile platforms, such as laptops, mobile devices, and tablets.

The second phase will bring medical-grade/high-fidelity telemedicine systems, like ones used in U.S. hospitals, to Ukrainian medical centers. Through these systems, Northwell will be able to collaborate with experts on higher-level cases in the operating room and aid in combat trauma and other procedures.

Northwell says its platform will allow for seamless telemedicine, including telephonic and written translation, and provide support for a request for any specialist within the hospital's network.

"Over the course of the war, there's been an outpouring of support and relief from Northwell providers with a desire to help," said Michael Dowling, Northwell's president and CEO. "The Northwell Transfer Center, which played a significant role in load balancing of our hospitals during COVID, will develop this complex operation which will allow physicians in Ukraine to access the same world-renowned specialists that we offer to patients and physicians in the New York region."

Northwell has also set up a Ukrainian relief fund. Click here to learn more.

