Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport is leaving Highfill
The airport board and the city have been negotiating a possible detachment for months.
The airport board and the city have been negotiating a possible detachment for months.
Teevens was a beloved head coach and a fierce player safety advocate who eliminated live tackling from practice in a successful effort to reduce concussions.
From minimizing checkpoint slowdowns to getting quality shut-eye anywhere, here are the travel secrets we swear by.
Neuralink announced on Tuesday that it has finally opened enrollment for the first in-human study of its N1 brain-computer interface.
In a span of five months this year, former President Donald Trump was indicted on a total of 91 felony counts across four separate criminal cases. As hearings and trial dates are set, here's a guide to some of the legal terms you may hear.
“I’ll be present at the Olympics, and there’s no other goal than gold.”
It's almost impossible to find high-quality cashmere on sale! Right now, though, at Nordstrom Rack, get 100% cashmere sweaters for up to 72% off.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
The former "Laguna Beach" star gets candid about her new podcast, dating, grief and trying Bufo.
Can Microsoft's Surface PCs get out of their rut?
After several messy months in court, and with her claiming she's running out of money, the estranged couple reach an agreement to end their marriage after 18 years.
Some people are born with duplicates of their internal sex organs.
The Chicago Cubs, mired in a 2-8 stretch, are reeling at the worst possible time.
Unveiled in Australia, the Ford Ranger PHEV gets about 27 miles of electric-only range and an on-board generation. It's not coming to the United States.
The biggest news stories this morning: How social engineering takes advantage of your kindness, Microsoft’s Panos Panay leaves after nearly 20 years, MS Paint gets update.
The Bard AI will now be able to access YouTube, Docs, Map, Lens and a slew of other Google apps as well as your personal Workspace data (with permission).
As the anniversary of Kevin Hines's suicide attempt aligns with Suicide Prevention Month, we examine why his story has gone viral for the last 23 years.
This is a war Ukraine can win, the young congressman says, but only if the U.S. maintains its support.
Shea butter has numerous anti-aging and healing properties that'll leave the skin on your face moisturized and radiant.
Amazon has announced that its October Prime Day sale will happen on October 10 and 11, and even gave it a new name: Prime Big Deal Days.
Here's everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023, including when it will take place and how you can prepare for the members-only shopping event.