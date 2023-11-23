Northwest Arkansas shoppers grabbing last-minute Thanksgiving items
Northwest Arkansas shoppers grabbing last-minute Thanksgiving items
Northwest Arkansas shoppers grabbing last-minute Thanksgiving items
Gas prices slide lower as drivers hit the road for Thanksgiving.
A record number of Americans are expected to fly for Thanksgiving this year. And believe it or not, some holiday travelers will have fully cooked turkeys in their luggage.
Inflation, artificial intelligence, and Taylor Swift all may be fodder for Turkey Day table talk — during a feast costing 4.5% less than last year’s holiday meal.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks game this Thanksgiving.
Over 55 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving this year.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Commanders vs. Cowboys game.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine give an update on the NBA In-Season Tournament before talking about the NBA things they’re most thankful for this holiday season and discussing players/teams/GMs as parts of a Thanksgiving feast.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Lions Thanksgiving football game.
Be quick, these deals won't last! The post The very best Amazon Black Friday deals under $20 appeared first on In The Know.
Disney is hoping to reverse its Thanksgiving slump at the box office this year. But is that just wishful thinking?
If you're looking for ways to incorporate some easy banter that won't lead to a screaming match this holiday, here are a few entertainment-centric conversation starters to consider.
Stanley, one of the most viral brands of the year, just kicked off its early Black Friday sale. Get its best-selling insulated mugs, bottles and more for super cheap!
Stocks rose on Wednesday amid a low volume trading day as investors prepare for the market holiday on Thursday.
Smooth out lumps and bumps and prep for holiday parties: 'My friends thought I did a tummy tuck when I wore this under my dress.'
While you were waiting in Denver on a layover, you checked your phone to see the news: After almost a week of confusion and uncertainty, Sam Altman has been reinstated as CEO of OpenAI. Here it comes.
For many American families, this time of year means presents to buy and wrap, dinners to cook and host and a seemingly endless stream of events to prepare for — and often, that all falls on the shoulders of women.
Stock up on holiday gifts — these popular slip-ons will keep you snuggly-warm through the dog days of winter.
There are so many hair oils under the sun that just don't work. Over 60,000 Amazon shoppers say this cheap oil is the best of the best and it's on sale!
This week's Thursday Night Football game will be held on Black Friday. Here's what you need to know.
Please enjoy this in-depth viewing guide to plan your Thanksgiving weekend sports consumption.