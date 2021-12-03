Northwest Austin death investigated as city's 88th homicide of 2021, police say

Authorities checking on a resident Thursday afternoon discovered a man dead inside a Northwest Austin home, a violent killing that investigators think is the 88th homicide of the year.

Austin police responded at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday to the 12200 block of Old Stage Trail after someone asked police to check on the welfare of the resident, saying they were dead inside the home.

At the scene, authorities found a man in his 30s with injuries to his body. He was declared dead at the scene, according to officer Jose Mendez, a police spokesperson.

More: Investigators seeking suspect in Southeast Austin death, city's 87th homicide of 2021

Investigators did not identify a suspect but they are looking for a person of interest, Mendez said. But police did not have that person in custody Thursday, Mendez said.

Earlier that day, Austin police responded to another homicide in the 1700 block of Frontier Valley Drive in Southeast Austin.

Authorities at the scene found a man lying in a parking lot with obvious trauma to his body, according to Mendez.

One witness said they heard a vehicle speeding away from the scene, but Austin police have not yet identified a suspect.

Austin sees fourth homicide in 7 days

The two deaths on Thursday were Austin police's third and fourth homicide cases in a week.

• On. Sunday, officers responded at 6:32 a.m. to reports of shots being fired in the 4700 block of Cypress Bend in Southeast Austin. Police found a man, later identified as 41-year-old Francisco Chavez on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Officers tried to treat Chavez, but he was pronounced dead at 6:52 a.m.

Investigators said they think some kind of disturbance after a family gathering led to the deadly shooting. Police said the case remains under investigation.

• Three days earlier, on Thanksgiving, police responded at 9:42 p.m. to reports of a reckless driver and later a crash involving the driver on Interstate 35 just north of Lady Bird Lake near downtown Austin.

Story continues

Officers, joined by Austin-Travis County EMS medics, arrived at the crash scene and found the driver, later identified as 30-year-old George Michael Lopez, with obvious trauma, police said.

Despite attempts to save Lopez's life, he was pronounced dead at 10:05 p.m., police said.

The next day, the Travis County medical examiner’s office conducted an autopsy and determined the cause of death was from a gunshot wound and concluded the death was a homicide.

More: Two men sought in killing of Pflugerville teen Eduardo "Lalo" Jaramillo

Anyone with more information about the cases can call homicide detectives at 512-477-3588, 512-974-8477 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin police investigating city's 88th homicide of 2021