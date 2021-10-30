Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.20 Dividend

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, Northwest Bancshares investors that purchase the stock on or after the 4th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.20 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.80 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Northwest Bancshares stock has a trailing yield of around 5.8% on the current share price of $13.8. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Northwest Bancshares can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Northwest Bancshares is paying out an acceptable 62% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Northwest Bancshares's earnings per share have been growing at 14% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Northwest Bancshares has delivered an average of 7.2% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Northwest Bancshares worth buying for its dividend? Northwest Bancshares has an acceptable payout ratio and its earnings per share have been improving at a decent rate. In summary, Northwest Bancshares appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Northwest Bancshares is facing. Be aware that Northwest Bancshares is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

