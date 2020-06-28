Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI): Hedge Funds Cashing Out

The financial regulations require hedge funds and wealthy investors that exceeded the $100 million equity holdings threshold to file a report that shows their positions at the end of every quarter. Even though it isn't the intention, these filings to a certain extent level the playing field for ordinary investors. The latest round of 13F filings disclosed the funds' positions on March 31st, about a week after the S&P 500 Index bottomed. We at Insider Monkey have made an extensive database of more than 821 of those established hedge funds and famous value investors' filings. In this article, we analyze how these elite funds and prominent investors traded Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) based on those filings.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) investors should be aware of a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money in recent months. NWBI was in 14 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 19 hedge funds in our database with NWBI positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that NWBI isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

At the moment there are numerous metrics stock market investors have at their disposal to value publicly traded companies. A pair of the less known metrics are hedge fund and insider trading signals. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top fund managers can outpace the S&P 500 by a very impressive amount (see the details here).

Keeping this in mind let's take a glance at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

How are hedge funds trading Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -26% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in NWBI over the last 18 quarters. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI), which was worth $9.6 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Millennium Management which amassed $1.9 million worth of shares. Citadel Investment Group, Holocene Advisors, and Marshall Wace LLP were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Minerva Advisors allocated the biggest weight to Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI), around 0.54% of its 13F portfolio. AlphaCrest Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.07 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to NWBI.