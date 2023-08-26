Northwest Cabarrus stops AL Brown in the Cabarrus County game of the week

AL Brown and Northwest Cabarrus came into Friday’s Cabarrus County showdown feeling pretty good about themselves.

AL Brown’s Wonders had played well offensively in a victory over West Rowan in their opener, but gave up a few scores defensively. Northwest had shut out a good West Cabarrus team the same week.

Friday night, both teams continued their strong play, but in the second half Northwest Cabarrus took control to win the Deer Park Water Cabarrus County game of the week, 30-19.

“I told them that I was happy that they found a way to win the game,” said Trojan fourth-year coach Eric Morman. “It wasn’t always pretty, but we found a way in the second half.”

Deer Park Cabarrus County Game of the Week

The first couple of drives for both teams — much like the majority of the first quarter — were defense-oriented.

The Wonders’ defense made the first impact when it blocked a punt. The offense followed that with a quick touchdown strike from CJ Gray to Gerard Evans.

Northwest threatened later in the half, though.

After recovering a fumble, quarterback Alex Walker hit receiver Porter Branham to give Northwest its first lead, 7-6.

But on the ensuing possession, AL Brown running back Mekhi Herron broke a 50-yard run and then a play later took it 20 yards to the end zone, giving the Wonders a 13-7 lead with just over five minutes to play in the first half.

That’s where the Wonders’ attack dried up. Northwest scored 23 straight points to go up 30-13.

”I give a lot of credit to our defense and just us being able to settle down and get a win here,” Morman said. “I’m happy with how we responded.”

Three who made a difference

Jason Gonzalez, Northwest Cabarrus: The defensive back’s third quarter pick-6 was the clincher in a big second-half turnaround

Alex Walker, Northwest Cabarrus: The senior quarterback persevered through the first half, coming to life late in the first frame and into the second half.

Henry Forrest, Northwest Cabarrus: Forrest is a true multi-threat for the Trojans. He scored a receivng touchdown, kicked a field goal and had multiple standout defensive plays from his linebacker position.

What’s next

AL Brown (1-1) will travel to South Rowan; Northwest Cabarrus (2-0) will host Mount Pleasant (1-1).