Northwest Domestic Crisis Services marks 40 years of helping people

Sep. 18—For the 40th Anniversary, Northwest Domestic Crisis Services, Inc. has been celebrating with banners, in parades and fun social media posts.

"I don't think the general public really realizes how much we do, and what all we do," said Paul Fockler, executive director. "It's not just in Woodward, it's the 10 Northwest counties of the entire state.

Fockler has been serving 29 years.

"I don't know of any other domestic violence agency in the nation that runs two shelters, because we have one here and one in Guymon," Fockler said. "Then we have the apartment complex in Alva and the apartment complex here."

Crisis centers are in Guymon, Buffalo, Shattuck, Seiling, Alva and Woodward.

"I think we served over 1,000 people last year," Fockler said. "Way up from probably 300 on an average year."

The crisis centers don't only serve domestic violence victims, but also those in general hardship situations.

"People that lost their jobs, can't pay their utilities, being faced with possible evictions or they were evicted and they need to get rehoused," Fockler said. "(That's) In addition to domestic violence and sexual assault and stalking services."

Northwest Domestic Crisis Services advocate workers also help with court work with and on behalf of victims, in addition to helping with basic needs. They also partner with other area organizations like the food bank and ministerial alliance, according to Fockler.

"We work with everybody in the community to make sure the clients have what they need and if we can't, if it's not readily available, we'll go find it," Fockler said. "We will literally help a victim start a new home if they need."

Beds, sheets, pillows, silverware and dishes are just some of the items advocates will help provide for families in need.

"Just because you've got a house doesn't mean you have a home," Fockler said. "So, we try to help them start a home as well."

Advocates also reach out delivering food baskets to the homeless, those in uninhabitable living conditions and families who can't afford to buy food.

"We accept donations and really do rely on them because they fill in all the gaps that our state and federal funds don't do," Fockler said. "Which is really kind of wonderful because it lets it be very pliable to what the client needs."

Whether the need is a new tire for a car, medication or fees for kids activities, donations help cover the cost.

"We're certified through the Attorney General's office," Fockler explained. "We're also involved with District Attorney's Council, it's a federal grant. We have two through them the Victims of Crime Act grant and the Violence Against Women Act grant."

Northwest Domestic Crisis Services is also involved with HUD housing and the Department of Commerce to provide outreach, emergency shelter, prevention and rapid rehousing, in addition to rent and utilities.

"We often are overlooked from the legislature," Fockler pointed out.

As costs have risen in electricity, fuel, insurance and more, non-profits are affected without getting additional assistance, according to Fockler.

"Which is another reason we need donations and we do fundraisers and things like that, because we just have to," Fockler said.

Bites and Bling this year is still planned for October, Domestic Abuse Awareness Month.

"The bling this year is going to be something ruby, we don't know exactly what," Fockler said.

Fockler encourages the community to get involved by staying aware, asking questions and calling the police if you hear a horrible argument going on next door.

"Don't be afraid to talk about domestic violence and sexual assault. Unfortunately it is part of our society, and it's not going anywhere anytime soon," Fockler said.