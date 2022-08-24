EPCC threat suspect in custody, Canutillo school lockdowns lifted

A person was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after allegedly making a threat at the El Paso Community College Northwest campus that caused nearby school lockdowns as a precaution.

A suspect is in custody, and normal activities resumed, while law enforcement remained onsite, EPCC officials said.

Northwest Early College and Canutillo High School were placed on lockdown after the alleged threat was made at the nearby branch of El Paso Community College, Canutillo Independent School District officials said.

A spokesman for EPCC said he couldn't confirm whether the Northwest campus went into a lockdown.

EPCC and Canutillo ISD police were assisted by El Paso police during the situation.

During the lockdown, all CISD campuses were on a secure protocol while teaching continued, but access to the campus was limited.

