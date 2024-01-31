Northwest Florida boosts tourism and marine life with successful deployment of new reef

FORT WALTON BEACH — On Tuesday, officials representing several tourism agencies in Northwest Florida celebrated the successful deployment of the 239-foot R/V DEEP STIM III approximately 16.5 miles south of Walton County.

The former supply vessel is the latest addition to an extensive reef system, joining numerous others strategically placed off the shores of Northwest Florida, playing a dual role in providing a sanctuary for diverse marine species and catering to the growing fishing and diving industry. The sunken vessel is now the second-largest artificial reef in the Destin-Fort Walton Beach area

The DEEP STIM III is 22 miles southeast of the Destin East Pass, 16.5 miles due south of Walton County and 29 miles west of St. Andrews Pass.

“This collaborative effort is an example of excellence in Northwest Florida and a guide for futuresuccesses,” Okaloosa County Board Chairman Paul Mixon said in a news release. “We look forward to many more opportunities that will allow our tourism industry to thrive while also creating a sustainable aquatic ecosystem benefitting marine life, tourists and locals."

The vessel's deck, positioned at an optimal depth of about 100 feet, presents an advanced diving experience, while a 65-foot high-relief site will be poised to become a popular fishing location for species such as amberjack, grouper and snapper.

The sinking of the R/V DEEP STIM III.

"While fishing has always been at the heart of our region’s history, creating sites that increase scuba diving opportunities is something we look forward to continuing to develop," noted Alex Fogg, coastal resource manger for Destin Fort Walton Beach, in a release." Collaborating with neighboring counties and communities on a large artificial reef project like this not only creates essential habitat off our coast but certainly moves the needle on establishing our area as a leader in adventure tourism.”

The deployment of the DEEP STIM III was the result of a successful tri-county partnership involving the tourist development councils in Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Panama City Beach and Walton County. Financial support from the Emerald Coast Reef Association and South Walton Reef Association facilitated adding reef modules on the vessel's deck, while the Coastal Conservation Association provided towing fees.

The 239-foot R/V DEEP STIM III now sits on the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico as a new artificial reef that will provide new fishing and diving experiences to tourists and residents.

"This collaborative effort with Okaloosa and Bay counties to provide a new artificial reef serves toillustrate what great things can be accomplished when we work together for the benefit of our residents and visitors alike,” said Walton County Commission Chairman William McCormick in a release.

While the tri-county partnership involves Okaloosa, Walton and Bay counties, officials believe that the continuation of substantial reef deployments like the DEEP STIM III will bring tourists from across state lines to Northwest Florida.

"The Gulf of Mexico serves as a shared resource among our destinations, and we are thrilled to collaborate with our partners on this artificial reef project," said Visit Panama City Beach President and CEO Dan Rowe in a release. “In addition to benefitting our region’s diverse marine life, this joint effort will enhance the spectacular diving opportunities for all residents and visitors in Panama City Beach.”

The DEEP STIM III artificial reef coordinates are 30° 03.035’ N, 86° 17.758’ W.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Northwest Florida now boasts another artificial reef in Gulf of Mexico