Northwest Florida’s plan to boost beach safety for spring break

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Spring and the beach go hand in hand, and Florida officials say they are implementing steps to keep people safe this season.

According to a press release, the Santa Rosa Island Authority, the Escambia County Public Safety, and the Rotary Club of Pensacola are teaming up to address water safety on Pensacola Beach.

The project includes installing rescue tubes, or floatation devices that first responders would use to help people who are drowning, at various locations on the beach.

The following “strategic locations” have been identified.

Virtual Mile Marker #30

Walkover #28B

Walkover #25B

Walkover #22B

Walkover #21E

“The project comes at a pivotal time as our community prepares for the influx of visitors during Spring Break and the upcoming beach season,” said Leigh Davis, Executive Director of the SRIA.

Along with the rescue tubes, officials are hanging signs with guidelines on how to use the life-saving devices.

The sign reads:

Do not use the rescue tube if you can’t swim Call 911 before entering the water Keep watch on victims and rescuers in the water Have someone help direct emergency personnel

Officials are putting signs up along with the rescue tubes on Pensacola Beach

Officials say the rescue tubes can help people before first responders arrive.

“We believe that this project will make a significant difference in ensuring the safety of individuals enjoying our beautiful beaches,” said Dave Greenwood, Escambia County Water Safety Chief.

“By strategically placing these rescue tubes, we aim to provide an added layer of protection and support for our community.”

Along with adding the rescue tubes, the Santa Rosa Island Authority encourages beachgoers to follow the beach flag warning systems.

