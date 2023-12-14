Northwest Florida State College appoints Henry Mack as vice president for academic affairs

NICEVILLE — Northwest Florida State College has selected a former high-ranking Department of Education official and acting president of Broward College as its new vice president for academic affairs.

NWFSC President Devin Stephenson announced the appointment of Henry Mack on Tuesday.

"His experience and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to strive for excellence in our academic programs," Stephenson said in a press release.

Who is Henry Mack?

A native Floridian, Mack earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in theology and philosophy from the Catholic University of America and a doctorate in education administration and philosophy of education from the University of Miami.

In 2019, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Mack as a senior chancellor with the state's Department of Education. In October, Mack was announced as the acting president of Broward College in Fort Lauderdale after serving as the institution's associate vice dean and vice president at the school.

As chancellor, Mack was responsible for Florida's public and nonpublic institutions of higher education — overseeing a $3 billion budget and guiding a combined student enrollment of 1.5 million students annually.

Mack also led the Divisions of Florida Colleges, Career and Adult Education, Vocational Rehabilitation, Blind Services, the Florida Department of Education's Office of Workforce Education and the Commission for Independent Education.

In a news release, Mack said that he was grateful and enthusiastic.

“As a first-generation college student and native Floridian, I look forward to helping NWFSC achieve continued excellence and impact,” he said.

