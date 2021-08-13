Northwest heat wave spurs help for vulnerable residents

GILLIAN FLACCUS
·3 min read

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon volunteers scrambled to hand out water, portable fans, popsicles and information about cooling shelters to homeless people living in isolated encampments on the outskirts of Portland as the Pacific Northwest sweated through another heat wave.

In an area more used to temperate weather, authorities are trying to provide relief to the vulnerable, including low-income older people and those living outdoors. They are mindful of a record-shattering heat wave in late June that killed hundreds in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia when the thermometer went as high as 116 degrees Fahrenheit (47 Celsius).

In Portland, temperatures reached 103 F (39 C) by late afternoon Thursday and more heat was expected Friday. It was hotter than Phoenix, where the desert city hit a below-normal 100 F (38 C). In Seattle, highs were in the 90s in a region where many don't have air conditioning. In Bellingham, Washington, on Thursday the high hit 100 F (38 C) for the first time on record.

In Portland, a nonprofit group that serves the homeless and those with mental illness used three large vans to transport water and other cooling items to homeless encampments along the Columbia River on the eastern outskirts of the city.

The effort was important because people experiencing homelessness are often reluctant to go to cooling centers, said Kim James, director of homeless and housing support for Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare.

Scott Zalitis, who was shirtless in the heat, ate lime-green popsicles handed out by the group and told volunteers that the temperature at his campsite reached 105 F (41 C) the day before. A huge cooler full of food spoiled when all the ice melted and he couldn't find any more to buy.

“It’s miserable. I can’t handle the heat no matter what. So, I mean, it’s hard to stand. Even in the shade it’s too hot," said Zalitis, who became homeless last year when the apartment where he subleased a room burned down in an electrical fire. “You want to stay somewhere that’s cool, as cool as possible.”

The encampment, where rusted-out cars and broken-down RVs mixed with tents and piles of garbage, was in sharp contrast to downtown Portland, where sweaty pedestrians cooled off by running through a large public fountain in a riverfront park.

Luna Abadia, 17, was out training with her cross country team from Lincoln High School in the morning when the group stopped for a few minutes at the fountain. The runners normally train at 4 p.m., but in recent weeks, they have have had to shift it to 8 a.m. — and it's still oppressively hot, she said.

“It was very hot, lots of sweat. That’s something we’ve noticed in the past week or so,” Abadia said.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency and activated an emergency operations center, citing the potential for disruptions to the power grid and transportation. City and county governments have opened cooling centers, extended public library hours and waived bus fare for those headed to cooling centers. A 24-hour statewide help line will direct callers to the nearest cooling shelter and offer safety tips.

Intense heat waves and a historic drought in the American West reflect climate change that is making weather more extreme.

Abadia said changes brought on by climate change that she has noticed in her life prompted her to start a youth-run organization to get more young people involved in the issue.

“Climate change is everything I’ve been thinking about for the past weeks,“ she said. “This heat wave and the wildfires we faced here a year ago — and even now around the world — have really been a new reminder to what we’re facing and, kind of, the immediate action that needs to be taken."

___

Follow Flaccus on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/gflaccus.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pacific Northwest braces for another heat wave

    A major heat wave is again forecast for the Pacific Northwest, with temperatures expected to rise as high as 105 degrees Fahrenheit in Portland, Oregon. (Aug. 11)

  • 6 injured in lightning strike at New York City beach

    The six people were on the sand at Orchard Beach in the Bronx on Thursday when they were injured in a lightning strike.

  • Northwest heat wave: Volunteers get water to the vulnerable

    Volunteers scrambled to hand out water, portable fans, popsicles and information about cooling shelters Thursday to homeless people living in isolated encampments on the outskirts of Portland, Oregon, as the Pacific Northwest sweated through a heat wave gripping the normally temperate region. Authorities trying to provide relief to the vulnerable, including low-income older people and those living outdoors, are mindful of a record-shattering heat wave in late June that killed hundreds in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia when the thermometer went as high as 116 degrees Fahrenheit (47 C). In Portland, temperatures reached 102 F (39 C) by late afternoon, and more heat was expected Friday.

  • Census data sets up redistricting fight over growing suburbs

    The once-a-decade battle over redistricting is set to be a showdown over the suburbs, as new census data released Thursday showed rapid growth around the some of the nation's largest cities and shrinking population in many rural counties. From Texas to Florida, some of the biggest gains came in states where Republicans will control the redistricting process, but often in and around cities where Democrats have been faring well in recent elections. The new detailed population data from the 2020 Census will serve as the building block to redraw 429 U.S. House districts in 44 states and 7,383 state legislative districts across the U.S. The official goal is to ensure each district has roughly the same number of people.

  • Would-be robbers sentenced after Charlotte restaurant workers fought them off

    An employee tackled one of the suspects during the fight and was shot in the chest, arms and torso.

  • Picasso's leaving Las Vegas for auction block

    The auction will take place on Oct. 23 in the Bellagio hotel in Las Vegas, where the works were on display, MGM Resorts and Sotheby's said on Wednesday. The sale could fetch some $100 million and is thought to be the most valuable auction dedicated to Picasso that has ever been held. "We are committed to creating an even more inclusive collection that maintains the breadth of our existing portfolio while giving a greater voice to artists from under-represented communities," Ari Kastrati, chief hospitality officer at MGM Resorts, said in a statement.

  • Major wildfires threatening towns in Montana, California

    Wildfires in Montana threatened rural towns and ranchland and victims of a California blaze returned to their incinerated town even as the region faced another round of dangerous weather. Firefighters and residents scrambled to save hundreds of homes as flames continued to advance on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation in southeastern Montana. Since Sunday, the fire has carved its way through some 260 square miles (673 square kilometers) and prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people.

  • Tyrese Maxey reacts to big performance in Sixers comeback win over Hawks

    Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey reacts to his big performance in a win over the Atlanta Hawks.

  • 'We need to look out for each other': Woman praised after exposing man allegedly filming women at the gym

    "We should not have our bodies on someone else's phone without our permission."

  • 2 Moments From Mike Lindell's 72-Hour Fraud Fest You Must See To Believe

    The MyPillow guy ranted against taking a lunch break and invited the audience to vote for CNN or Fox News to prove his election-hacking conspiracy.

  • Chris Cuomo Hemorrhages Female Viewers After Brother Andrew’s Sexual Harassment Scandal

    Female viewership of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” took a dive last week after anchor Chris Cuomo’s brother, Andrew Cuomo, was found by New York Attorney General Letitia James to have sexually harassed 11 women. Andrew Cuomo resigned as governor of New York Tuesday while CNN’s Cuomo was on vacation. Before he departed for his annual birthday trip, however, women departed his show: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of last week — after the Tuesday morning announcement of James’ findings regardin

  • A Lawyer's Deathbed Confession About a Sensational 1975 Kidnapping

    Before dawn on Aug. 17, 1975, about 60 police officers and FBI agents charged into the New York City apartment of a fireman named Mel Patrick Lynch. The living room was dimly lit; its blinds were drawn. Lynch sat on the couch next to the unshaven, foul-smelling, bound and blindfolded 21-year-old scion of one of America’s richest families, Samuel Bronfman II, who had been missing for nine days. Authorities arrested Lynch and an accomplice, Dominic Byrne. The men confessed to abducting Bronfman, d

  • White woman charged with assault after trying to stop Black child from using community pool

    Five weeks after a white woman allegedly assaulted a Black child while attempting to block him from using the community […] The post White woman charged with assault after trying to stop Black child from using community pool appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Former NZ cricket great Cairns in 'serious' condition

    New Zealand cricket legend Chris Cairns was fighting for his life in a Sydney hospital Wednesday, with his wife speaking out for the first time about their "upsetting" ordeal.

  • ‘Mom’ who received $200K in eviction donations admits daughters are not hers

    A woman who sat for a revealing recent interview in which she claimed she and her children were facing imminent […] The post ‘Mom’ who received $200K in eviction donations admits daughters are not hers appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Ford Maverick looks up to Ranger and F-150 in family portrait

    In June, Ford provided everyone with a size chart demonstrating the size of its new Maverick compact pickup relative to a Ranger, an F-150, and an F-250 Super Duty. It's hard to visualize potentially stark differences when the spreads are inches or a couple of feet, especially in comparison to the sizes of Super Duty pickups. The Maverick Truck Club has been trying to make the second-best size comparison after seeing the new truck in person: Get good photos of it next to its siblings.

  • Republican Attempt To Smear Biden Over Mayonnaise Gets Creamed On Twitter

    How much mayo can one restaurant use in a week anyway?

  • Texas man accused of killing 3 women at resort island

    A Texas man has been charged with capital murder in the deaths of three women at a condo on South […] The post Texas man accused of killing 3 women at resort island appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 500 years later, Mexico still struggles with 'uneasy truths' about the Spanish conquest

    On the 500th anniversary of the Spanish conquest of the Aztecs in Mexico, on Aug. 13, 1521, the documentary "499" from Rodrigo Reyes tackles colonialism's shadow.

  • Texts show Joel Greenberg arranging for him and Matt Gaetz to meet a woman who 'usually' requires '$400 per meet,' report says

    When the woman asked Greenberg if Gaetz used the same website he used to communicate with her, Greenberg said, "He knows the deal :)," a report says.