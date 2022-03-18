Northwest High student in stable condition after being shot twice, family seeks support

The teen girl who was reportedly shot in Clarksville this month, Northwest High student Nevaeh Wilkerson, is in stable condition, according to family.

But it will take months to recover from injuries sustained as Wilkerson is wearing a colostomy bag due to her ruptured colon suffered during the March 9 shooting.

Around 11:20 p.m., on the 200 Block of Raintree Drive — located off Layfette Road — a red vehicle with black rims fired into another vehicle, according to Clarksville police.

Wilkerson, 16, was sitting in the back seat.

Two bullets struck her side, said her mother, Kristin Gardner.

Wilkerson was life-flighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

"She has a long road to recovery, at least 12-months," Gardner said of her daughter.

Nevaeh Wilkerson, left, Kristin Gardner, right.

Gardner stated her daughter is in the intensive care unit but is stable, and she's doing better.

Gardner mentioned that she is unaware of a motive behind the shooting. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident as of Thursday morning.

The family has started an online fundraiser in hopes of receiving financial assistance with medical bills.

"I will not be able to work," Gardner wrote on the fundraiser page. "Her insurance will only cover a small portion of her medical bills and her medical supplies she needs to recover from this tragic moment."

The family has hopes to raise $5,000.

To donate and or support Wilkerson, visit the fundraiser page via Facebook.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Detective Luebke, (931) 648-0656, ext. 5645. To remain anonymous call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Alexis Clark can be reached at aclark@annett.com.

