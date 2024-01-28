Northwest Indian Community Development Center receives DEED workforce funding

Jan. 27—BEMIDJI — The Northwest Indian Community Development Center recently received $260,000 in combined funding from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Women's Economic Security Act and Adult Support Services competitive grants.

DEED will award more than $1.4 million in Women's Economic Security Act Grants to provide services that encourage and assist women to enter high-wage, high-demand, nontraditional occupations including but not limited to those in the skilled trades and Information Technology occupations, a release said.

Adult Support Services Competitive Grants, totaling $950,000, fund new or enhanced services such as job training, employment preparation, internships, job assistance to parents, financial literacy and academic and behavioral interventions for adults. Grants under this program must focus on low-income communities, adults from families with a history of intergenerational poverty and communities of color.

"Creating opportunities for all Minnesotans to reach their full employment potential helps individuals and their families establish economic stability and build generational wealth, and it helps our entire state economy by utilizing our state's greatest economic resource: our workers," DEED Deputy Commissioner Marc Majors said in the release. "Encouraging women who face barriers to employment in finding fulfilling work in high-demand, high-wage, non-traditional occupations or industries will help individuals and families thrive. Providing support services to people to help them prepare for and find family-sustaining employment makes a positive difference for communities throughout the state."

Together, grantees expect to serve more than 830 Minnesotans through these programs.

Of the nearly $2.4 million awarded in funding, The Northwest Indian Community Development Center received $200,000 from the Women's Economic Security Act Grants and $60,000 from the Adult Support Services Grants.

The Northwest Indian Community Development Center is just one of 24 organizations across the state to receive funding through this round of grants. More information can be found on the

News section of DEED's website.

People interested in WESA, Adult Support Services and other programs to help them prepare for jobs can contact a CareerForce location near them. CareerForce location and contact information can be found at

CareerForceMN.com/locations

or by calling

(651) 259-7500.