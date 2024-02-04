Northwest Indian Community Development Center receives DEED funding

Feb. 3—BEMIDJI — The Northwest Indian Community Development Center recently received $275,000 in funding from the Minnesota DEED Pathways to Prosperity On-Ramp to Career Pathways grant program to provide career skills training.

DEED will award more than $13.6 million in workforce grants to help grow Minnesota's workforce and connect people to good jobs, a release said.

Pathways to Prosperity funding is expected to serve 2,779 Minnesotans through three programs focused on providing clear career pathways to people who face systemic barriers to employment: On-Ramp to Career Pathways, Bridge to Career Pathways and Individualized Training Pathways.

On-Ramp to Career Pathways grants allow recipient organizations to partner with a Minnesota Department of Education Adult Basic Education Consortia member to ensure that participants are receiving contextualized basic skills training and also support for English language learners.

"Helping Minnesotans get onto a career pathway benefits workers, businesses and families, which is why DEED is proud to partner with these Pathways to Prosperity grantees," said DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek in the release. "By investing in the success of Minnesotans, especially those who face systemic barriers to employment, we're helping build sustainable economic growth for everyone in our state."

Of the $3.2 million awarded in On-Ramp to Career Pathways funding, The Northwest Indian Community Development Center received $275,000.

The Northwest Indian Community Development Center is just one of 43 organizations across the state to receive funding through this round of grants. More information can be found on the

News section of DEED's website.

People interested in Pathways to Prosperity and other programs to help them prepare for jobs can contact a CareerForce location near them. CareerForce location and contact information can be found at

CareerForceMN.com/locations

or by calling

(651) 259-7500.