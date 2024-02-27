Northwest Local Schools cancels classes on April 8 due to solar eclipse

Northwest Local Board of Education

Monday meeting

KEY ACTION: Agreed to cancel classes on April 8 because the solar eclipse occurs that day.

DISCUSSION: School board members agreed with Superintendent Shawn Braman, who said Stark County officials estimate that the population of Stark County will double on April 8 as visitors turn out to see the solar eclipse.

Several other Stark County school districts, including Massillon and Marlington, have opted to cancel classes.

OTHER ACTION: Approved a policy allowing the school board to file complaints with the Board of Revision regarding real estate tax valuations. While school officials have been able to do so in the past without school board approval, a 2022 Ohio law requires the board to take action. For a school board to challenge a property valuation, the arms’ length sale price must exceed the auditor’s appraised value of the property by both 10% and $500,000.

For tax year 2023, three properties within the Northwest district meet the requirements needed for their valuations to be challenged.

One is 2260 S. Locust St. (Parcel # 9503160), a shopping center, purchased by Medina North Court LLC. The property’s 2023 tax year value is $816,700 and it sold for $1,668,021.

The other two are 5760 Erie Ave. NW (Parcel # 10003447) valued at $2,363,500 and bought for $10,156,635 and 6845 Erie Ave. NW (Parcel #’s 10015206 and 10015207) with a value of $2,895,800 and a sale price of $11,307,615. Both are manufacturing facilities and were bought by MDV 1033 LLC.

No information was available regarding the increased revenue the school system would receive if the complaints are settled in its favor.

UP NEXT: Meets at 7 p.m. March 18 in the high school media center. Board meetings are recorded and may be viewed the following day on the district’s website or Facebook page.

Joan Porter

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Northwest Local schools to be closed on eclipse day