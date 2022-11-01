Northwest Louisiana nurse pleads guilty to drug fraud

A northwest Louisiana nurse entered a guilty plea Tuesday morning following her grand jury indictment on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, entered a guilty plea Nov. 1, for one count of obtaining controlled substances by fraud.

Craig worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse Medical Assistant at the DeSoto Regional Health System along with Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans. While working together Evans convinced Craig to illegally fill prescriptions for hydrocodone-acetaminophen on his behalf by indicating to her that he needed medication to treat pain.

Evans would write prescriptions in the name of “Debbie Craig” for 100 dosage units of hydrocodone and would provide cash to Craig to be used to pay for the prescriptions at Mansfield Drug Company. After filling the prescriptions, Craig would provide all the hydrocodone to Evans.

Craig faces up to 4 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to$250,000.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

