Northwest Louisiana police officer arrested on charges of sexual battery

Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested an Oil City Police Officer on accusations of committing sexual battery while on duty.

Just after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, William Fitzpatrick,39, is alleged to have entered the residence of a woman without permission. The victim, who was sleeping, woke while being inappropriately touched. according to CPSO.

Fitzpatrick was arrested on Sunday afternoon.

He has been booked into Caddo Correctional Center and charged with unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and misdemeanor sexual battery.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Louisiana police officer arrested on charges of sexual battery