Northwest Louisiana substitute teacher arrested for allegedly encouraging bullying

A northwest Louisiana substitute teacher has been arrested for encouraging students to commit bullying through battery.

Aadrina Smith, 24, was working at North Caddo Elementary School on Aug. 23 as the physical education substitute when she allegedly offered to pay five different students five dollars each to tackle their classmate.

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office was able to locate video of the incident that showed Smith verbally communicating with the students and appeared to congratulate three who participated in the battery.

Smith sat on the bleachers while the victim lay on the gym floor, she never asked the victim if they needed help and did not report the incident.

On Sept. 12, Smith was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on fives counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and malfeasance in office.

This incident is under investigation and more arrests are pending.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

