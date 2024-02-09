Northwest Michigan JMG program receives 'Excellence in Practice' award

CHARLEVOIX — A program based in Northwest Michigan encouraging career and college readiness in high schools won a statewide award during the Michigan Career Education Annual Conference on Jan. 29.

Jobs for Michigan's Graduates (JMG) Region 2 program was awarded the "Excellence in Practice" award. The JMG program is run with the Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District's Career and Technical Education department, the Northwest Ed Career Tech Center and the Wexford-Missaukee Career Tech Center. The program is overseen by Northwest Michigan Works.

Representatives from Char-Em ISD, Northwest Ed, Wexford-Missaukee ISD, and Networks Northwest receive the Excellence in Practice Award on Jan. 29, 2024, at the Michigan Career Education conference, held in Grand Rapids.

The region was awarded for their efforts in pairing students with JMG specialists, who help equip them with knowledge, skills and resources to prepare them for long-term success. JMG is the state's affiliate of Jobs for America's Graduates.

Jim Rummer, director of Career and Technical Education for Char-Em ISD, said in a release the regional program has been highly effective, seeing a 99 percent graduation rate.

“We are grateful for the collaboration with our partner agencies and regional ISDs in achieving the distinguished Excellence in Practice Award,” said Rummer. “It wouldn’t be possible without our boots-on-the-ground JMG staff members working with students every school day throughout Northwest Michigan.”

Susan Ward, Youth Services Regional Director for Networks Northwest, said in the release about 675 students are involved with the program, which has been recognized for exceeding program metrics for seven years in a row. Metrics include graduation rate, employment rate, positive outcome rate, connectivity rate and further education rate.

"I am proud of the work our JMG specialists do every day to serve students and am thankful to work with such supportive school partners,” said Ward.

Any student in the region is able to participate after receiving approval following an application process. JMG connects students with a specialist and resources that fit their individual needs, which could include things like gas cards, work clothing, tools and more.

“For many students, the JMG specialist also serves as a role model and someone the student can build a relationship with and also receive support,” said Rummer. “All of these services and the relationship with the JMG specialist are designed to help break down barriers.”

