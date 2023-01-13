Northwest Missouri man found guilty on two charges related to Jan. 6 insurrection

A federal judge found a northwest Missouri man guilty of two misdemeanor charges on Friday, for his participation in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Judge Reggie B. Walton, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, found Lloyd Casimiro Cruz Jr., 40, of Polo, guilty on one charge of entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds and one charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. His ruling came after Cruz agreed to a “stipulated trial,” meaning he waived his right to a trial in front of a jury.

Instead, his attorneys and the government agreed on a six-page document setting out the facts of the case, including that Cruz entered the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, through the Senate wing door, walked to the crypt and remained in the building for a total of six minutes.

The verdict came quickly after Walton denied a motion to suppress cell-phone evidence collected by the government that showed Cruz was in the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack. The defense attorneys argued that the government had violated the 4th Amendment of the Constitution in collected the evidence, but Walton was dismissive of the claims, saying they had probable cause to collect the data.

“He put himself voluntarily at a location where crimes were being committed,” Walton said.

Cruz was the first of the 23 Missourians charged in connection with the Capitol riot to go to trial. His sentencing will take place on May 2. Roger Roots, one of Cruz’s attorneys, said they plan to appeal the judge’s denial of motion to suppress evidence and on the picketing charge because there was no evidence that Cruz yelled, chanted or held a sign.

Roots said he had never participated in a stipulated trial before — he asked the judge if he was allowed to make a closing argument after they had already agreed to the terms, Walton said no — and that Cruz probably would have been convicted of unlawful entry.

“I will say this is this could potentially be a very important Fourth Amendment case because this was the one of the most broad set of search warrants in history,” Roots said.

Walton said whether Cruz held a sign was irrelevant, because the evidence said he came to Washington with the intent of participating in the Stop the Steal rally and to protest the certification of the 2020 presidential election. The certification was delayed after the mob stormed the Capitol and didn’t become official until around 3:44 a.m. the next morning.

“He was coming for the purpose of trying to oppose the certification of the election,” Walton said.

Star reporter Judy L. Thomas contributed reporting