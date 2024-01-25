Northwest Motorsports abruptly closes in Pasco and goes out of business statewide

Northwest Motorsports permanently closed its locations in Pasco and elsewhere this week.

The move affected 142 workers in Pasco, Lynnwood, Marysville, Puyallup and Spokane Valley, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notice released by the Washington state Employment Security Department.

Northwest Motorsports blamed “today’s pre-owned vehicle market conditions” for the decision to close on its website.

It directed customers to visit nwmsrocks.com, call 253-604-7441 or email contact@nwsrocks.com with questions or concerns.

Northwest Motorsports, at 816 N. 28th Ave. in Pasco has permanently closed.

The company gained prominence through a media campaign that starred Seattle Mariners Hall of Famer Jay Buhner.

Northwest Motorsports occupied a highly visible perch at 816 N. 28th Ave., overlooking Highway 395 north of the blue bridge in Pasco.

Franklin County property records indicate it is owned by the company’s parent, RFJ Auto Partners/Sonic, based in Charlotte, N.C.

It was not immediately clear what will happen on five-acre property but its visibility ensures it won’t stay vacant long: More than 50,000 vehicles pass by on the highway each day.

Northwest Motorsports in Pasco and statewide is out of business.

There were no active listings indicating it is for sale or lease on LoopNet, a commercial listing service, on Thursday.

Sign Up: Boom Town Tri-Cities

Stay up to date on Tri-Cities growth and development with our weekly business newsletter. Get the latest on restaurant and business openings and closings, plus the region’s top housing and employment news. Click here to sign up. In your inbox every Wednesday.