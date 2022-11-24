Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Northwest Natural Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.04 = US$151m ÷ (US$4.3b - US$511m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Northwest Natural Holding has an ROCE of 4.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Gas Utilities industry average of 5.4%.

In the above chart we have measured Northwest Natural Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Northwest Natural Holding here for free.

So How Is Northwest Natural Holding's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Northwest Natural Holding's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 5.1%, but since then they've fallen to 4.0%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From Northwest Natural Holding's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Northwest Natural Holding is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 14% over the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Northwest Natural Holding we've found 3 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

