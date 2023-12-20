Northwest’s only commercial nuclear power plant enters new, 20-year operational phase

The Pacific Northwest’s only commercial nuclear plant is about to enter a new era that will take it through 2043.

Columbia Generating Station, the 1,207 megawatt power plant north of Richland, completed its initial 40-year operating phase on Wednesday. On Thursday, it begins a 20-year operation that takes it through 2043.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission issued the original 40-year operating license on Dec. 20, 1983.

Energy Northwest, which operates the plant, secured approval for the 20-year renewal in May 2012, an event that was protested by No Nukes Northwest, a Portland-based watchdog that later attempted to ban nuclear power through a ballot initiative.

Under the new license, Columbia Generating Station will generate power through 2043.

The plant is responsible for about 10% of power generated in Washington state, enough to power a city the size of Seattle.

“As we begin the next 20 years of our license, continued operation plays a vital role in sustaining not just hundreds, but thousands of jobs. Furthermore, it ensures a consistent supply of clean energy at a time when every kilowatt counts,” Bob Schuetz, CEO of Energy Northwest, said in a press release.

Energy Northwest employs about 800.

Energy Northwest said it has launched the process to secure a second 20-year license that will allow the plant to operate through 2063. The process includes an update that would generate additional megawatts.

Energy Northwest is a joint operating agency consisting of 28 public power member utilities that collectively serve more than 1.5 million customers. In addition to the nuclear plant, it operates hydroelectric, solar, battery storage and wind projects.

