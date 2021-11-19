Northwest Rochester residents plead guilty to drug charge

Nov. 19—A pair of Northwest Rochester residents found with more than 200 grams of cocaine in their home last spring pleaded guilty Thursday in Olmsted County District Court.

Loc Huu Truong, 39, pleaded guilty to first-degree drug possession while Susan Douangmichit, 39, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree drug possession.

As part of the plea, Douangmichit admitted she knowingly possessed a "mixture containing cocaine," according to the plea petition. She was given a stay of adjudication and sentenced by Judge Jacob Allen to two years of supervised probation. If Douangmichit successfully completes probation, the felony charge would be dismissed by the court.

Truong is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 28, 2022, by Allen. He could face a 110-month prison sentence, according to the plea petition.

On April 29, 2021, members of the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at a residence in the 4900 block of Castleview Drive Northwest. Truong and Douangmichit were not home at the time, according to the criminal complaint.

Inside, officers found 277.9 grams of cocaine and its packaging spread throughout the home in multiple bindles. A bindle is a small folded envelope often used to store small quantities of powdered drugs. Law enforcement also found a vacuum sealer, packaging, gray rubber gloves and sandwich bags as well as $2,000 in cash, according to court documents.