Northwest Safe Trails Task Force awarded $888,748 to ‘enhance prosecutions’ on WA tribal land

The Northwest Safe Trails Task Force is getting $888,748 from the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance to help battle crime in tribal communities, announced U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman.

The Task Force is made up of the FBI and five western Washington Tribes and specifically focuses on drugs, and violent crime.

The funding will be delivered over five years and will pay for an additional federal prosecutor.

Chairman of the Swinomish Law and Order Committee Brian Porter said the grant will play a key part in improving safety within current tribal communities.

“Partnering with our federal and tribal law enforcement is essential to combating violent and drug-related crimes on our tribal lands,” said Senator Porter. “The Safe Trails Special Assistant United States Attorney is a key component in our partnership as they will be able to work directly with our federal and tribal law enforcement to bring cases in federal court.”

During the previous two-year grant period, more than eight different federal cases were prosecuted that involved armed drug dealing both in and around tribal communities.

“It takes resources to successfully perform our work,” said Richard A. Collodi, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Seattle field office. “Reducing and investigating violent crime on our state’s reservations is a goal for the FBI and our partners.”