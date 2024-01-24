Northwest school board weighs closing school for April 8 solar eclipse

Northwest Board of Education

Monday meeting

KEY ACTION: Discussed but made no decision on closing school on April 8 for the solar eclipse.

DISCUSSION: Student safety is a major concern, according to Superintendent Shawn Braman, noting that the eclipse will occur during dismissal time with total darkness from 3:10 to 3:35 p.m. Dismissal times are 2:20 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. for high school and middle school students respectively, and 3:15 p.m. for elementary and intermediate students.

To date, Massillon City Schools will be closed April 8, Marlington Local Schools will be closed for students, and several other Stark County school districts are discussing school closures. The school board will decide whether or not to close school on April 8 at its Feb. 26 meeting.

OTHER ACTION:

Approved a contract with Yankel & Associates Inc. to do an energy audit to determine if the district was overcharged on its electric bills. If overcharges are found, Yankel will negotiate a refund. The district will not be responsible for payment to Yankel or to the Ohio Schools Council (OSC), a regional council of governments of which Northwest Schools is a member. The OSC launched the electricity audit program in 2018 and has been successful in getting refunds for several districts. Any refund will be divided accordingly – 50% to Northwest Schools, 30% to Yankel, and 20% to the Ohio Schools Council.

Approved an open enrollment policy for the 2024-2025 school year. Any student in Ohio may apply for enrollment at Northwest between Jan. 23 and April 30.

Approved the 2024-2025 school calendar. Students will start school on Aug. 20 and end school on May 29. Students will not attend school Nov. 27-29 for Thanksgiving break, Dec. 23-Jan. 3 for Christmas break, and March 24-28 for spring break.

UP NEXT: Meets at 6 p.m. Feb. 26 in the high school media center. Board meetings are recorded and may be viewed the following day on the district’s website or Facebook page.

Joan Porter

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Northwest school board discusses closing school for solar eclipse