Northwest states brace for weekend of deadly heat

Jeva Lange, Culture Critic
·1 min read

Pretty much everywhere, it's gonna be hot.

This weekend marks the start of "one of the most extreme and prolonged heat waves in the recorded history of the Inland Northwest," according to the National Weather Service. For the over 20 million people living in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and northern California, the so-called "heat dome" — created by high pressure over the West — will mean enduring record-shattering temperatures through at least Monday.

"This won't just be one day in the 100s," the NWS added, cautioning residents to expect "multiple days in a row of triple-digit highs."

Temperatures of at least 113 or 114 degrees are expected, while Canada is poised to potentially break its highest-ever recorded temperature of 113 degrees. Seattle, which has only broken 100 degrees three times in the past 76 years, is expected to add a fourth and fifth day of triple-digit highs on Sunday and Monday — by comparison, the typical temperature this time of year in the city is in the mid-70s, The Washington Post reports.

