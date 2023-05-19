Northwest students accused of bullying special needs student face criminal charges

No caption

CANTON – Two Northwest High School students accused of bullying a special needs student and taking video of the incident on a cellphone are facing charges in juvenile court.

Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone said a 16-year-old boy has been charged with telecommunication harassment and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors. The second student, a 14-year-old boy, faces a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

The charges were filed Thursday in Stark County Juvenile Court.

Reports indicate the two boys are accused of urging a special needs student to remove feces from a toilet with his hand in the high school restroom as they recorded it.

Stone said based on his office's review of the case, he believes the two defendants have been charged accordingly.

Earlier this month, Canal Fulton Police Chief Sara Wilson said the school resource officer completed an investigation into the incident and consulted with the Stark County Prosecutor's Office.

The disturbing video and the district's response drew criticism and concern from near and far, including from Northwest families, some who believed administrators did not take appropriate action against the boys accused in the incident.

Northwest Superintendent Shawn Braman would not comment on the specific details or disciplinary action against the students but said the high school principal and assistant principal handled the situation "appropriately and professionally."

"When a child breaks our code of conduct, that child receives the appropriate disciplinary action," Braman told the Independent after the incident occurred.

He issued a statement after the charges were filed saying the district would not comment.

"We consider the matter closed and resolved," he said. "The district will continue to work to improve any and all situations remotely connected to bullying. Part of our strategic plans speaks to this moving forward."

The parents of the victim declined to comment.

A date has not yet been set for the boys' first appearance in juvenile court.

