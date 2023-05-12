Northwest teams win federal funding for semiconductors, energy tech and more

Pallavi Dhagat, a professor of electrical engineering and computer science at Oregon State University, will be a key member of OSU’s team in a project to advance semiconductor technologies in the Pacific Northwest (OSU Photo / Johanna Carson).

Four Pacific Northwest public-private partnerships have won support from the National Science Foundation through a $43 million nationwide program to promote regional technology innovations.

The NSF’s Regional Innovation Engines program is aimed at ensuring that the U.S. remains in the vanguard of technological competitiveness. Forty-four teams in all were selected to receive up to $1 million in Type-1 funding each for up to two years to develop program proposals in their chosen fields.

Programs that are selected for Type-2 funding could eventually receive up to $160 million over the course of 10 years.

“These NSF Engines Development Awards lay the foundation for emerging hubs of innovation and potential future NSF Engines,” NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan said today in a news release. “These awardees are part of the fabric of NSF’s vision to create opportunities everywhere and enable innovation anywhere. They will build robust regional partnerships rooted in scientific and technological innovation in every part of our nation.”

The NSF Engines program — launched by the National Science Foundation’s Directorate for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships — was authorized by the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022.

“With today’s awards, the Pacific Northwest continues to demonstrate its leadership in responsible economic development in everything from clean energy to construction,” U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., said in a news release.

NSF Engines Development Awards will support these initiatives in Washington state, Oregon and Idaho:

Advancing semiconductor technologies: Oregon State University is the lead institution for a project aimed at creating a semiconductor ecosystem in the Pacific Northwest. Such an ecosystem will encompass research related to the semiconductor industry, expand innovation and entrepreneurship, promote recruitment into STEM fields and create workforce training programs. The leadership team includes OSU, University of Washington, Boise State University, Oregon Business Council and the City of Hillsboro, along with Intel, Micron, Meta, American Semiconductor, PNNL, Idaho National Laboratories, and other organizations. ($1 million)

Advancing smart grid technologies: Portland State University is the lead institution for a smart-grid project called SEQUINS (Smart, EQUitable, INteroperable and Secure). SEQUINS’ 31 partners will innovate smart energy products and services based on the principle that technology must be dependable and safe. In addition to Portland State University, leadership partners include Oregon State University, the University of Oregon, QualityLogic, Galois and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. ($999,898).

Advancing mass timber technologies: University of Oregon is the lead institution for RE-ACT (Sustainable and Resilient Architecture, Engineering and Construction in Mass Timber). Mass timber products use small-scale dimensional lumber, wood veneer and chips, fastened together to create robust structural materials that store carbon. RE-ACT is focused on creating a thriving ecosystem in the Pacific Northwest that will drive and coordinate research and education innovations in mass timber architecture, engineering and construction, along with manufacturing and forest management, to address social and environmental challenges. Partners include OSU and Washington State University. ($999,999)

Advancing energy and decarbonization technologies: Spokane, Wash.-based Urbanova is the lead institution for INTENT (the Inland Northwest Center for Energy and Decarbonization), a public-private collaboration that aims to address the social, economic and environmental impacts of the power grid and lead the transition to clean energy. In addition to Urbanova, the leadership team includes Avista Utilities, WSU, Edo, University of Idaho, Spokane Workforce Council, POWER Engineers, PNNL and Open Energy Solutions. ($916,490)

