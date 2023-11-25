A late-night fire engulfed luxury apartments in northwest Visalia.

The mid-construction Visalia luxury apartments were nearly destroyed Friday during a two-alarm fire. Crews responded around 10 p.m. and spent hours batting down flames. Extra crews were called from outside agencies to help cover Visalia fire stations.

The multi-million dollar project, directly across from Ridgeview Middle School offered 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom luxury apartments similar to those on Houston Avenue and Woodland Street. They are both managed by Manco Abbott, a Fresno-based property manager.

Wood framing collapses as apartment buildings under construction burn along Riggin Avenue at Akers on Friday, November 24, 2023. A large glow from the 10 p.m. fire could be seen from across town and prompted evacuations of homes along the east side of the construction site. The fire was reported under control about 11p.m. Traffic was detoured around the area for hours as crews worked to keep the fire from spreading.

Dozens of firefighters attacked the flames from top to bottom, hitting the peaks of the mostly plywood structures with water from ladder trucks.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, though one firefighter said it's possible electrical work could have been the cause. Others suggested a spike in homeless people walking through the area toward the St. John's River may have ignited the spark.

There's no evidence to suggest that.

Manco Abbott manages several luxury apartment buildings in Visalia and across the Valley. While they're known for the high-end offerings, more recently Visalia residents have complained of leaky roofs, bugs, and repairs taking nearly a year.

Manco Abbott representatives were unavailable for comment Saturday morning.

Visalia firefighters said they would update the public when a cause is known.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Northwest Visalia luxury apartments engulfed in flames Friday