Northwestern class of 1960 has reunites, gifts tree to middle school lawn

The 1960 class from Northwestern High School meet recently for its 63-year reunion at the home of Emerson and Bonnie Stull.

As a gift from the class, a tree has been planted in front of the middle school, which was the high school in 1960.

One classmate traveled from Kansas.

Members of the Northwestern High School class of 1960 who attended a recent reunion are: Emerson Stull, back left, Keith Dreibelbis, Gary Peacock, Barbara (Smith) Short, Mary Ellen (Ladrach) Gortner, Ruth Ann (Spitler) Allison, John McClure, Dwight Wasson, Paul Kopec; Linda (Good) Bartlett, front left, Joyce Good, June (Palmer) Yoder, Marilyn (Shank) Stull, Elmer Zimmerman, Linda (Zimmerman) Smucker and Tom Chapman.

