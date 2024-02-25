Northwestern Medicine donates $200K to two of Chicago's largest food banks

CHICAGO - Two of Chicago's largest food banks received a large donation on Saturday from Northwestern Medicine.

More than 5,000 employees opted to donate their holiday grocery gift certificates – a gift of about $76,000.

Northwestern Medicine increased the total donation to $200,000 with half going to the Greater Chicago Food Depository and the other half going to the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

"We've supported the Greater Chicago Food Bank for more than 20 years. It's one of our employees favorite volunteer events to be able to advance the mission of this organization and we believe it aligns beautifully with that of Northwestern Medicine's priorities," said President of Northwestern Memorial Hospital Tom McAfee.

McAfee says good food and eating habits are one of the best ways people can stay healthy and out of the hospital.