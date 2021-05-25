Northwestern Michigan Fair embezzlement case returns to docket

May 25—TRAVERSE CITY — A Buckley woman accused of stealing from the Northwestern Michigan Fair returned from her new southern home to face arraignment on a felony embezzlement charge.

Court records show Magistrate Tammi Rodgers of the 86th District Court arraigned Jillian Marie Noel, 40, on embezzlement of more than $50,000 but less than $100,000 from the nonprofit organization. Michigan State Police said Noel left for Florida during the year-long investigation but recently returned and turned herself in to authorities.

Police said Noel surrendered on May 19 at Grand Traverse County Jail in Traverse City, and court records show she was arraigned the next day via videoconference. Magistrate Tammi Rodgers of the 86th District Court arraigned Noel and approved a personal recognizance bond at $10,000 for her, court records show.

Traverse City attorney Robert Whims represented Noel during that arraignment, and this week confirmed she retained him after she learned about the criminal charge. Whims helped arrange for Noel to return from her new home in Florida and turn herself in, he said.

Whims said Noel relocated to Florida during the pandemic unaware of any pending criminal investigation or charge. He also said he has not yet reviewed the more than 1,200 pages of discovery documents recently turned over and therefore cannot comment on his client's case.

Police said an accountant for the fair association questioned some charges on a July 2019 bank statement, and a further probe showed irregularities going back as far as November 2016. A year-long investigation revealed more than $52,000 in suspected stolen funds, police said.

Court records show investigators discovered from the time she was elected association treasurer more than four years ago until February last year she used the association's debit card to make unauthorized, personal purchases in excess of $50,000, according to the felony complaint on file with the district court.

Story continues

Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg this week confirmed that through the treasurer position Noel "had access to the association's debit card."

Police said Noel did not have a consistent explanation when confronted about the purchases during a board meeting Feb. 12, 2020. Witnesses told investigators the answers she provided were "all over the place," court records show.

Witnesses said Noel eventually admitted she owed the association several thousand dollars and that her family had fallen on "hard times," court documents show.

Joe Hubbell, fair board president, previously told the Record-Eagle the fair association maintains some funds from last year's event that will help the organization "get through" to this year's planned fair set to run from Aug. 8 to 14. But the missing money was needed for operations, he said.

A probable cause conference in Noel's case will happen by June 15 and the court scheduled a preliminary hearing for June 22, records show.

A condition of Noel's bond prevents her from working or volunteering for any entity that handles others' money, records show.

Moeggenberg said Noel is presumed innocent until proven guilty.