Northwestern Minnesota Juvenile Center celebrates 50 years of serving youth

Jul. 26—BEMIDJI — Just as society has changed since 1973, the

Northwestern Minnesota Juvenile Center

has changed along with it.

Having recently celebrated its 50th anniversary with a luncheon, games and general camaraderie last week, several of the Center's longstanding employees had a chance to reflect on the years of growth that have made NMJC what it is today — in particular, a place that youth call home.

"There's a reason why kids don't want to leave here, because of the relationships that go on and the skills they have once they leave," Training Coordinator Scott Burke said. "I'm hopeful we'll make it another 50 years."

On Aug. 2, 1971, several northwest Minnesota counties signed a joint powers agreement in order to create a regional juvenile center. After the election of officers in August 1973, the first client entered the Northwestern Minnesota Juvenile Training Center on Dec. 14, 1973.

Up until 1996, the program was housed in Birch Hall on the Bemidji State campus along with a number of satellite homes that would open up throughout the area.

Being housed in a college dorm had its share of challenges.

"These buildings are designed for what they're used for," Secure Detention Director Paul Nelson said. "A dormitory is designed for college kids to live in so that building is not designed for what we need it for."

Burke shared similar sentiments adding that security was more difficult to implement given the space and layout of the dorm.

"That was one big hallway, so supervision had to constantly be walking up and down," Burke said. "We had four kids to a room and nothing was secure. We had short-term kids with long-term kids, so when a kid would choose to run, you'd be chasing four kids out of the window instead of one. (BSU) has a tunnel system, so the kids would run down the tunnels."

In August 1989, Beltrami County Commissioners agreed to study options for a new facility from which NMJC could operate. In May 1994, then-Superintendent Joe Vene announced $3.4 million in bonding money for the design and construction of a new facility.

By August 1996, NMJC had begun accepting clients into its residential treatment, non-secure detention and secure detention units at its current location.

Licensed through the Minnesota Department of Corrections, NMJC primarily serves Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Pennington and Roseau Counties along with others on an at-large basis.

According to its website, NMJC's secure detention unit houses up to 16 co-ed youth for a variety of programming services to meet the needs of the court. Its non-secure detention unit houses 24 co-ed youth for a variety of short-term placements.

For its residential treatment unit, up to 25 youth spend a minimum of four months in an individualized treatment program that can include individualized counseling, community service, cultural activities, anger management and other opportunities.

NMJC currently oversees seven satellite homes that offer therapeutic services in a structured family setting. Satellite Home Supervisor Kaysey Lichtenwalter noted that NMJC used to own the satellite homes. Now, parents own the homes with which NMJC contracts to use the space.

She also emphasized a shift in how NMJC's programming addresses each child with more emphasis being placed on mental health in recent years.

"A lot of things have changed as society changes, so we adapt to the needs of the kids," Lichtenwalter said. "We're always having to develop different types of programming because the child has changed from when I first started working here."

One such development is the start of NMJC's farm-to-table gardening program, which allows youth to pick their own food, take part in cooking classes and maintain the upkeep of the center's two gardening beds.

"We've started looking at the whole kid and what they need, which is community," Kitchen Supervisor Erica Fauchald said. "Mental health is very connected to food, and (the gardening program) is one thing that our kids can participate in. We try to get kids into the kitchen and give them experience. Most of the kids that work with us could easily get a job out of here immediately."

Furthering youth involvement in these types of activities is yet another change that Nelson has noted throughout his tenure.

"When this building first opened, food was simply food. You were required to feed people three times a day, so many calories and that's what food service was," Nelson said. "Now with what (Fauchald) has done, the kids are actually involved in learning about nutrition.

"They're growing peppers, going out to get fresh fruits and vegetables, and we have kids to help with all that stuff. The kids are much more involved as opposed to just being here while we do our thing. They're playing a much more active part in what their development is."

Among other recent additions to the premises, an outdoor court offers youth chances to participate in softball, volleyball, soccer, basketball and pickleball.

Also housed at NMJC is the First City School, which supports youth in each unit. The school includes all aspects of a regular high school including classrooms, office spaces, a gymnasium and a cafeteria.

Making note of a 53% Native American admission rate for the 2022 fiscal year, NMJC has remained active in its cultural program by involving students in the construction of a sweat lodge on its grounds, tapping maple syrup, constructing drums and taking part in traditional feasts.

According to Burke, NMJC was also part of the pilot program for new suicide prevention planning procedures across the state a few years ago, setting a standard for other facilities.

"Now, we are much more prepared to deal with kids at risk," Burke said. "Something that most people don't think about when they think of the juvenile center is all the treatment-based stuff that we do here. I think there are misconceptions as far as us being correctional-based, but that's just a small portion of it."

Moving into the future, Lichtenwalter hopes to clear up other misconceptions about what NMJC does or the youth it serves.

"Just because the kids are at NMJC, it's not because they're bad kids," Lichtenwalter said. "For whatever reason they might come here, they build relationships with the staff who become supportive figures in their lives."

As it continues operating by its mission, Fauchald aims to offer the same level of support to NMJC youth as students outside the center.

"We are their home and that's how I approach everything that I do every single day," Fauchald left off. "They need everything that every other kid would need. It just needs to come from us."

More information can be found at

nmjconline.org.