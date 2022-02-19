Northwestern Mutual had its 'best financial year' in company history in 2021

The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. Tower and Commons skyscraper in Milwaukee.

Northwestern Mutual policy owners will receive $6.5 billion in dividends in 2022, as expected — the largest distribution ever for the company.

Last year was a booming year for Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual.

"I don’t say this lightly, but it’s the best financial year in the company’s nearly 165 year history,” said Mike Carter, executive vice president, and chief financial and risk officer at Northwestern Mutual. “And we’ve had many, many good years. We’ve always been financially strong but never stronger than we are today."

Carter said policy holders can do whatever they want with the dividend payments.

“Whether or not they want to take their dividend in cash, they buy the life insurance paid-up additions or have it paid up in their premium payment,” Carter said.

Related coverage: Northwestern Mutual gives more than $3 million in grants to Milwaukee educational programs

Related coverage: Northwestern Mutual is launching a $100 million impact investing fund for Black communities

On Thursday, the company announced it grew its surplus by $4.7 billion to a record $37 billion; revenue grew by 9% reaching an all-time high of $34 billion; and a combined $570 billion was invested through the company which is also the highest in its history.

“It’s an honor that we continue to see a record number of customers choosing Northwestern Mutual and our advisors for our holistic approach to financial security,” John Schlifske, chairman, president and CEO, said in a statement.

“These business results prove that having a combination of world-class insurance products and investment offerings is resonating – and I’ve never had more confidence in the future of our company.”

As the coronavirus pandemic spread throughout the country in 2020, people took steps to reassess their own futures. According to the company, it saw a 52% increase in new life insurance premium sales from 2020 to nearly $1.6 billion.

“We have $230 billion of reserves that would pay all the claims that would come due over time,” Carter said. “But we have surplus on top of that to provide for the unexpected. Whether it be a market dislocation, whether it be a pandemic, whether it be any number of different adverse events. And that just provides extra cushion on top of the policyowners reserves to make sure that we can fulfill our promises to our policy owners.”

Story continues

The company's retail investments business recorded a 25% increase in total assets to more than $244 billion and a record net cash flow of $24 billion.

"Clients are choosing Northwestern Mutual because they want to work with a firm that can equally help them navigate the financial ups and downs of today, while preparing for the opportunities and unexpected tomorrow may bring,” Schlifske said.

Since the start of the pandemic, Northwestern Mutual has experienced its best recruiting period and has seen a 20% increase in new financial representatives.

The company hiring at a time that many other employers are struggling to fill open positions.

“You’re going to see us hire more people,” Carter said. “It may be more difficult to do so but I think our value proposition with employees stands out.”

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Northwestern Mutual had its 'best financial year' in company history