Northwestern Ohio firefighter, paramedic dies on New Year’s Day

A northwestern Ohio fire department and community is mourning the loss of a longtime firefighter and paramedic.

Toledo firefighter and paramedic Pvt. Sterling “Butch” Rahe died on New Year’s Day, according to Toledo TV stations WTOL-11 and 13ABC.

Rahe was serving as TFD’s public information officer at the time of his death, both stations reported.

As PIO, Rahe was the face of the department and worked with local media to bring stories to the public.

Toledo Fire and Rescue said they are working with Rahe’s family to provide support and any assistance they may need, WTOL-11 reported.

It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we regret to inform you of the sudden death of our brother and fellow Firefighter/Paramedic Sterling (Butch) Rahe. We are working with Firefighter/Paramedic Rahe’s family to provide support and any assistance needed. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Information on funeral services will be provided when available. Toledo Fire and Rescue Department said in a statement to 13ABC & WTOL-11

The cause of Rahe’s death has not been announced.