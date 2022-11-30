Northwestern State, Shreveport Police, Caddo Sheriff, Caddo DA work together for student safety

Northwestern State University, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office, Shreveport Police Department and NSU Police Department signed a memorandum of understanding Tuesday to clearly delineate responsibilities and share information about power-based violence committed by or against students at NSU’s Shreveport Campus.

From left are NSU President Dr. Marcus Jones, Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator, NSU Police Chief Craig Vercher and Dr. Joel Hicks, dean of NSU’s College of Nursing and School of Allied Health and Caliste.

“We have entered into an agreement like this with our Natchitoches, Leesville/Ft. Polk, and Alexandria sites as well,” explained Jon Caliste, director of University Safety and Compliance. “A law was passed a year ago mandating that we enter into these agreements with local law enforcement agencies and this signing is a small part of those compliance efforts.”

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss crisis communication and NSU Police joining the regional homeland safety team and Shreveport’s Real Time Crime Center.

