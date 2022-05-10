Northwestern_students_build_and_race_hovercrafts
Northwestern Elementary students spent the day building and racing hovercrafts.
Northwestern Elementary students spent the day building and racing hovercrafts.
The Canes argued Jake DeBrusk contacted goalie Antti Raanta’s pad and shoved the goalie over the line. DeBrusk then knocked the loose puck into the net. The NHL ruled it was “incidental contact.”
Will the decision coming down from the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade alert Americans that today's Republican Party is not our friend?
Bears CB Kyler Gordon has versatility playing in the slot and outside. So where will he line up? Chicago already has a plan for the rookie.
Here's who the Cincinnati Bengals will play and where in 2022 season
Portable, lightweight and durable, these dreamy loungers will change your chill-out game for good.
Yes, cookies can be healthy. Or at least somewhat healthy.
A survey conducted by a management consulting firm revealed that Asian employees were the demographic with the highest percentage of respondents to report feeling not included at work. The study from Bain & Company, titled The Fabric of Belonging: How to Weave an Inclusive Culture, found that only 25% to 30% of employees felt fully included at work. This was based on a survey of 10,000 individuals across all geographies, industries, seniority levels and demographic groups.
The 2022 NFL schedule will officially be announced this Thursday, May 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET. See below for answers to your frequently asked questions about the upcoming NFL season. ICYMI – 2022 NFL Draft order: Complete list of every pick from Round 1 through Round 7 When will the 2022 NFL Season schedule be
Facebook posts circulating in India show a photo of student housing at a university that they claim is reserved for Muslim students free of charge. The claim is false; the picture shows payable accommodation at a different university that is reserved for female students regardless of religion. Both institutions told AFP they do not provide free housing to students based on religion."In this hostel, no Hindus or other religions can stay," reads a Facebook post shared on April 23."Islam students f
Dream scenario: Elizabeth Olsen hosting SNLView Entire Post ›
Hong Kong actor, singer-songwriter and film producer Andy Lau garnered millions of views on Chinese social media after posting a video of himself cleaning his home. Dressed in a plain T-shirt and sweatpants for his 30-second video, the 60-year-old celebrity can be seen mopping a bedroom floor. Many Douyin users were surprised to see Lau cleaning his own home.
Patrick Mahomes in Louis Vuitton Shirt and Versace sneakers at Formula 1 party in Miami.
Footage of Rich Strike lashing out at another horse after his Kentucky Derby Saturday victory has gone viral. So what prompted the horse’s outburst? Here’s what one horse racing professional thinks happened.
Wow. Just wow.
Perhaps read the room?
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour.
Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike bit at a guide pony after winning the race, prompting the outrider to punch the horse's face.
Rich Strike's stunning win in the 2022 Kentucky Derby produced huge payouts for bettors - if they actually put money down on the 80-1 long shot.
Arkansas native and former four-star recruit KK Robinson is headed elsewhere in the SEC next year.
A local TV weatherman is feeling the heat after he described Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green in terms often used for primates. Joey Sulipeck, the chief meteorologist at Fox13 WHBQ-TV in Memphis, took to Twitter after the Memphis Grizzlies got drubbed by the Warriors on Saturday night 142-112, to complain about Memphis player Kyle […]