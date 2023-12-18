Each year the Ohio FFA Foundation presents an opportunity for first-year members called the Blue Jacket Program.

Members can submit an application for a blue corduroy FFA Jacket. This year the scholarships for the jackets are donated by Farm Credit Mid-America of Wooster.

The members of the Northwestern Wayne FFA chapter who received a free FFA Jacket from the Blue Jackets Program are: Brooke Nolletti, daughter of Candis and Jared Nolletti, Sophia Morris daughter of Laura and Kyle Morris, Clara Saal daughter of Carolyn and Mark Saal, Lilly Boreman daughter of Mike and Terri Boreman, Haley McLaughlin daughter of Darby and Sarah McLaughlin, and McCollough Porter son of Misty and Jeff Swegle.

Earning the blue corduroy jacket instills members with American tradition and pride. One hundred FFA Jackets are provided to students across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Northwestern students receive FFA blue jackets