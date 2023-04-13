Northwestern University orders shelter-in-place after shooting near campus leaves man dead and 2 teens injured

A man was killed and two teenagers were injured, with one in critical condition, after a shooting on an Illinois beach that prompted officials at nearby Northwestern University to order students and faculty to shelter-in-place as police searched for suspects.

Officers were called to Clark Street Beach in Evanston, roughly 15 miles north of Chicago and just south of Northwestern University's campus, for reports of a shooting on Wednesday night, the Evanston Police Department said just before 9 p.m. local time (10 p.m. ET).

Upon arrival, they found three male gunshot victims, the department said. One man, who police said was either 18 or 19, died, while a 15-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Another 15-year-old suffered a minor gunshot wound, police said.

At least two suspects were believed to have fled the scene, first on foot and then in a vehicle, police said.

The suspects were last seen fleeing north toward Northwestern University's Evanston campus, the school said in a tweet, as it issued a call for students and faculty members to shelter-in-place.

The emergency order was lifted just over an hour later, before 10 p.m. local time (11 p.m. ET).

"There is no danger to life safety at this time and no longer a need to shelter in place," the university said. "Police are confident the suspects are no longer in the area."

No arrests appeared to have been made in connection with the shooting as of early Thursday morning.

Police said in a tweet that none of the victims were associated with Northwestern University and they noted that the incident did not occur on campus.

They said the shooting did not appear to be a random act and said there was "no indication of danger to the public." Still, police urged caution and asked residents to report anything suspicious.

