What Northwood High’s Drake Powell plans to add to North Carolina basketball next season

Drake Powell made a no-look baseline pass in Northwood’s 71-53 win over Orange in Thursday’s (December 28) opening round of the John Wall Holiday Invitational (Devonte Graham Bracket). Someone who did not see this “flashy” play might not see it, again.

Powell, a 6-foot-6 wing, is the antithesis of flashy to the point that the highly touted North Carolina signee, himself, longs for occasions when a flashy play excites crowds.

“You can be really good at doing the simple things and be effective,” Powell said. “Defense travels wherever you go.”

Powell entered the Holiday Invitational leading the Chargers with three steals per game. His wingspan presents matchup problems for opponents anywhere on the floor. Defensively, while Powell taketh, on offense, he does not giveth – to Northwood’s opponents. Powell, who spends considerable time as the Chargers’ primary ball controller, had zero turnovers versus Orange.

“He was pretty dedicated to the weight room this off season,” Northwood coach Matt Brown said. “He just keeps getting better and better on defense. It’s unbelievable.”

Northwood’s Drake Powell (32) drives past Orange’s Freddy Sneed (3) in the first half at the John Wall Holiday Invitational. The Northwood Chargers and the Orange Panthers met in the John Wall Holiday Invitational in Raleigh, N.C. on December 28, 2023.

Then, there is Powell’s offense. His 20 points per game average includes a 57 percent shooting clip among two-pointers. Powell had 17 points and eight rebounds versus Orange and demonstrated another game facet – passing from the lost post – in which he has progressed since last season.

“Now, he’s strong enough,” Brown said. “He’s able to see the floor. It’s a bad matchup for a lot of people.”

Powell’s four assists versus Orange matched his season average, another team high. Ensuring Powell gets his assists, Northwood sophomore Cameron Fowler said, is a regular topic about which Powell speaks during practice.

“He controls the game by himself,” Fowler said of Powell, a Most Outstanding Player of the 2022 Holiday Invitational.

Powell, controls, too his attention to outside noise concerning his firm standing among North Carolina’s generational Class of 2024. This focus is limited to those things that will help the Chargers achieve a second consecutive N.C. state final berth. (Northwood, which reached the 3A title game last season, is competing in the 2A classification during this campaign.)

For Powell, contributing to this collective goal requires implementing an easy formula.

If you’re sticking to the simple things,” Powell said, “then I think that can take you a long way.”