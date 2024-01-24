Northwood man injured in crash on Highway 65 in Freeborn County

Jan. 23—A Northwood man was injured Tuesday morning after two vehicles collided on U.S. Highway 65 in Freeborn County on an icy portion of roadway.

Frederick Girouard, 49, was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash report stated Girouard was driving a 2007 Buick Rendezvous northbound on Highway 65 in Shell Rock Township and Francisco Gabriel Martinez, 21, of Northwood was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion, also northbound, when the two vehicles collided at 5:53 a.m.

Martinez was not injured.

Both occupants were wearing their seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor.

The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office, Glenville Fire & Rescue and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene.