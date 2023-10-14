Northwoods Caregivers has been meeting its mission for 25 years

Oct. 14—BEMIDJI — When Northwoods Caregivers was a fledgling nonprofit organization, Bobbie Greiner shared its story with Bemidji Pioneer readers. Greiner was a reporter with the newspaper, and Northwoods was beginning its mission.

A quarter-century later, Greiner is on the receiving end of Northwoods Caregivers' work. The 80-year-old welcomes Megan Heveron into her Nary home regularly for assistance with household tasks, and trips to town for shopping and appointments. But most importantly, companionship.

Although Greiner lives with her husband, Jim, declining vision has kept her homebound. She relies on Heveron to fill the gap, which is what Northwoods has been doing since its founding 25 years ago.

"Megan is just a really nice woman," Greiner said. "I admire her. I feel like she's my daughter."

Cindi Lee Jernigan, who has served as the nonprofit's executive director since its inception, said Greiner's situation is one of many success stories.

"Bobbie still wants to be as independent as possible," Jernigan said. "They're in a rural area and it's important to them not to have to move into an assisted living facility or into town."

Northwoods Caregivers serves the Greater Bemidji trade area, including Beltrami, Clearwater and Lake of the Woods Counties as well as portions of Cass, Hubbard and Koochiching Counties with volunteer transportation, respite care, home health, homemaking, handypersons, primary caregiver support, supervised visitation services and dementia education.

The organization began in 1998 under the name Northwoods Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers. It was started by the Bemidji Area Council of Nonprofits. A pair of $25,000 grants from the Northwest Minnesota Foundation and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation provided initial funding, and Jernigan was hired as executive director.

"There was a big gap in our community," Jernigan said. "We had about 20 churches that came on board and said they would help us raise funds and recruit volunteers. There were small churches like Malvik Lutheran, which is my home congregation, to large congregations like St. Philip's, and every size church in between. They did fundraisers for us, pancake breakfasts. Some put it into their budget to help with mileage reimbursements for volunteers."

Initially the nonprofit had offices above Raphael's Bakery and Cafe, with Jernigan as the only employee. It later moved to its current location on the Beltrami County campus at 616 America Ave. NW. The mission has expanded over the years to include new programs and 37 employees including part-timers.

"We started with literally looking at getting transportation for seniors who needed to get to doctor appointments and had no other way," Jernigan said. "If adult children aren't here anymore to help their aging parents, who's going to pick up the pieces? That's kind of where we started. The daughter who can't be here because she's in college in New York, or the son who can't be here because he's a doctor in Arizona."

Recent years have brought changes and expanded offerings to Northwoods Caregivers, which adopted its shortened name in 2010.

"There are times when people have come to me and said there's a need in the community but it doesn't fit anywhere else," Jernigan said. An example is the supervised visit and safe exchange program, which was started in 2007 after a request from the Radiothon to End Child Abuse and the Child Abuse Prevention Council.

"Our main purpose is to provide a space for non-custodial parents to spend time and form a relationship with their children," said Michelle Nelson, home and community-based service manager. "Sometimes it's court-related, sometimes it's just parents who are divorcing who can't get along and need a neutral place to bring their kids. We have two facilitators in the room to monitor conversation between the non-custodial parent and the children. We don't make any judgment calls, because we're not therapists, but we do just monitor the visit just to make sure it's safe."

Another program that has been added is dementia education, which conducts virtual dementia tours.

"The tours give you an opportunity to step in the shoes of somebody who has dementia," said Jenn Cole, associate director. "We alter your senses and put you in an experience room for about eight minutes with a series of tasks. We serve a lot of caregivers who are caring for people who have dementia. We encourage them to come and go through it, too. It's hard to watch someone you know and love change so much and not understand why."

For Jernigan, the nonprofit's growth has been both scary and rewarding.

"I would have been scared out of my mind if somebody said this program is going to grow and you're going to have to budget and fundraise and write grants and do billing to keep this whole ship afloat," Jernigan added. "One of the things for me that is super important is if we start something we continue it. There are a lot of times when programs get funded and they get an original grant and then the program goes away. I don't ever want to have to tell a senior I can't do that anymore."

The 24th annual Senior Community Clean-Up Day

will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, with kickoff at the Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area.

The event is sponsored by Northwoods Caregivers, with collaboration from Community Resource Connections, and the United Way of Bemidji Area. Volunteers are invited to help with leaf raking in the community.

Volunteers will receive door prizes, a continental breakfast, volunteer recognition and gift certificates to local restaurants for lunch. Register to volunteer online at

northwoodscaregivers.org

or by calling

(218) 333-8266.