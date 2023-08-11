Norton found guilty of murder

Aug. 10—GOSHEN — Jordon Norton has been found guilty of murder during his second jury trial Thursday in Elkhart County Circuit Court.

Having been found guilty of battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon on June 11, 2022, that first trial resulted in hung jury on the murder charge from a shooting at Hardy's Bar, 610 S. Main St., Elkhart, Aug. 23, 2020. He was accused in the shooting death of David Artley, 42.

Norton, 32, was on the stand for his own presenting his testimony of the events in his defense. On Thursday, a second jury, having gone through another trial, found Norton guilty of murder. In addition, Norton had pleaded guilty on a conditional plea for use of a firearm.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 7.

In the two trials, Norton's defense had argued that he was acting in self-defense the night he shot and killed Artley at Hardy's bar in downtown Elkhart. Norton had spoken in his defense about how he feared for his life after being called a snitch and that men at the bar were going to take him outside and bash his head. He told that jury that when he got up he took out a handgun, turned, and pointed it in the men's direction, it was as a threat. Artley then grabbed for the gun, and Norton said he was being attacked so he fired the gun and continued firing.

The prosecution, though, claims Norton was drunk, upset about Artley's wife taking Norton's wife's seat at the bar that night and that is what led to the shooting. During that trial, Norton was found guilty of two counts of criminal recklessness, for his actions at the bar and a person at the bar, Kali Smith, 29, being shot in the foot. In the retrial, in addition to the murder charge, Norton is also at risk of a charge of criminal recklessness but was hung up on the murder conviction.

A varied landscape of stories was presented Thursday when the defense began its testimony in the retrial of Jordon Norton.

Norton told the court that the night ahead of the shooting, he and his wife had been gathering supplies for his eldest daughter's birthday party. Afterward, they had a date night, since they already had a babysitter lined up from the shopping trip. Around 7 p.m., they went to My Dad's Place to get the evening started.

"I asked her if she would like to go to Hardy's — we'd never been there before," Norton recalled. "We had heard a little bit about Hardy's, mostly negative, of it being a rougher place, but you can't always believe every rumor you hear."

Around 1 a.m., they made the decision to transition the festivities to Hardy's Bar. Norton had been drinking, but the couple took his motorcycle anyway. They stopped at their house to grab his gun. Norton was not legally allowed to have a handgun.

"With my condition and stuff I felt that with that I could protect myself a little better," Norton said. "We had never been there and just because on person has a bad experience, it doesn't mean you're going to have a back experience. I didn't anticipate any problems."

They pulled into the bar next to the other bikes in front of the bar.

"It was, in fact, a rougher vibe, a little more rowdy than where we'd just left," Norton acknowledged. "I noticed quite a bit of different biker jackets."

Following the defense's testimony of Norton himself, the prosecution brought in Anthony Hirsh, a cook at Hardy's Bar, and a distant family member of Norton's. He claimed Norton told him that had been kicked out of My Dad's Place earlier that evening, and was noticeably upset when he spoke to him after his shift and made indirect threats related to people at the bar.

At Hardy's Bar, the couple decided to stay for 'just one drink.' At the bar, he remembered getting into an argument with the bartender about keeping the bank card, because they only wanted to have one drink and wanted to pay for it at the time of service, rather than opening a tab.

"My wife got a little upset with her, just from how she talking, treating us," he said. "I tried to calm her down, which eventually I did. The other bartender ended up intervening, asked what was going on. I explained to her why we were upset and she explained their policy to me, which was fine."

The prosecution, during cross-examination, would later get confirmation from Norton that the couple's tab was over $200, he said because he paid for other people's food, drinks, and pool games while they were there.

Norton said he ran into some friends and family, who introduced him to other people, including Mike Brown, and continued flirting with his wife. Later on, she left to use the restroom.

"That's when the confrontation started," he said. "I thought I heard somebody say something in my direction and I was looking around, observing."

He recalled Tabatha (Housley) Brown mentioning to him that she'd never seen the couple in the bar before.

"It was just normal talk — it wasn't, like an argument or something like what's being said," he recalled, adding that there was no seat next to him, and his wife had been standing.

There was no seat for Artley to take, he claimed.

"The woman that's directly next to me, Stephanie Artley, I believe, she just gets super animated and upset," he said. "I don't know why."

He remembered the men making comments, and someone saying, 'We kill snitches here."

"When you're labelled something like that it's common knowledge that people's lives are threatened all the time," he said.

He then heard a comment from someone saying he didn't belong there.

"Everything happened so fast — it's hard to dissect it all at the same time," he said. "The bigger guy — David — says 'I'm going to learn to shut my mouth.' He leans into me. He's talking through gritted teeth like he's angry at me... I don't know what he's talking about. I put my hands up. I start to put my hands up to say, 'You've got the wrong guy, I don't know you. As soon as my wife gets up to the bathroom, we'll just leave.'"

"I have a panic disorder, so situations like this, for me, are just a little bit more stressful. I tend to get a little bit more anxious. My breathing gets short. I cough, things like that," he continued.

Norton said Brown then stepped up and grabbed him by his shoulders and told him that they would not be allowed to leave, but instead, they were going to take him out back to beat him up.

"I start to get scared and I start to think about what I can do to get out of this situation altogether," he said.

He decided the best decision was to pretend to go where the group wanted him to go, 'out back.'

On Wednesday, Elkhart General Emergency Room Doctor Matthew Michalski had noted through a recorded deposition that Norton told him following the incident that he had a medical condition known as Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura. The condition was, in part, a focal point of his defense. The rare autoimmune disorder destroys platelets, preventing a person's blood from clotting properly, and making the risk of bleeding out much higher. It's likely caused by a viral infection in childhood.

Norton told the court that spent much of his childhood in and out of the hospital, having many blood transfusions over time.

"When I was 6 years old I used to get really large bruises and hemotaomas all over my body, I used to have nose bleeds and all kinds of different things," Norton said. "I couldn't do physical sports. I couldn't do things that the other kids could do."

He even had a splenectomy at 11, an operation designed to help, with the result of making him more prone to infections.

"You don't just wake up and one day you're all better, and you're not scared of being hit," he said.

Even in adulthood, though, he's spent weeks hospitalized.

"I'm not going to willingly go out back and let them beat me to death, with my condition," he said, recollecting to the court of his mindset on that night three years ago. "If I point this gun, they're going to back away from me and leave me alone — that's what I'd think would happen."

That's not what happened, though, Norton claimed. Brown ducked behind people and backed away, but Artley lunged forward.

"David reaches out and grabs my hand that's holding the gun," he said. "His hand's really big and kind of encases my hand that's holding the gun. If he takes this gun, he's going to shoot me with it, kill me. I think about my kids, I think about my wife. I think this could be my last moment."

He pulled back and began to back up, and Artley continued to move forward toward him, Norton said, pushing him, and the two of them were basically fighting over the gun.

"When I finally get it out of his hand completely, essentially, I just start shooting," he said. "I wasn't aiming. I was just shooting. I'm going to die in this bar... I'm panicking, my chest hurts... All I know is at this point, I'm trying to stay alive. I'm squeezing the trigger as fast as I can... I just remember shooting the gun. I just remember going backward and firing randomly."

When Artley hit the ground, Norton said he didn't know if he'd fallen, tripped, or been shot, but he knew Artley was still moving, so he fired on him more. Moments after, he was taken down by many people including Artley's wife Stephanie, Michael Brown, and a bouncer.

"I would never wish that on somebody," he said. "This is something that I have to live with for the rest of my life. I don't want to hurt nobody to the (extent) that they're dead. My intent was to stop him from attacking me."