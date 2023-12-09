Norton Healthcare says summer cyber security breach was a ransomware attack

Months after Norton Healthcare faced a breach of its online systems that forced them to take some of them offline, the hospital system said Friday the incident was a ransomwareattack, according to a release from the company.

Norton Healthcare held an investigation that determined certain network storage devices were accessed between May 7 and 9. When the company first announced the security breach, it did not comment on whether it was a ransomware attack – when a cyber criminal takes control of a company's files and demands a payment.

"Norton Healthcare notified federal law enforcement (when they found out it was a ransomware attack) and immediately began working with a respected forensic security provider to investigate and terminate the unauthorized access."

Even though they don't believe the attackers accessed patient's personal information, they will send letters to those they think could have been affected, the release said.

"Norton Healthcare takes safeguarding personal information seriously," the company said in the release. "Individuals whose information may have been impacted will be offered two years of free credit protection services."

Renee Murphy, the company's senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer, previously said Norton's information services department noticed suspicious activity on the company's server and was alerted to a "fax communication containing threats and demands" sent to the company.

People who believe they have been impacted by the ransomware attack can call (866) 983-5764 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays.

More: New class-action lawsuit challenges Kentucky abortion bans. What we know

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Norton Healthcare: Summer cyber security breach was ransomware attack