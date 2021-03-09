Norton Juster, author of 'The Phantom Tollbooth' and other children's books, dead at 91 -New York Times
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
(Reuters) - Norton Juster, the children's author whose 1961 book "The Phantom Tollbooth" is considered a timeless classic, has died at age 91, according to the New York Times.
He died on Monday at his Massachusetts home due to complications from a recent stroke, the Times reported, citing a statement from Juster's daughter.
Juster's friend, the children's author Mo Willems, said on Twitter that Juster "ran out of stories & passed peacefully last night."
"Norton's greatest work was himself: a tapestry of delightful tales," Willems said.
"The Phantom Tollbooth" tells the tale of a young boy, Milo, who is transported to a world of wonder when a magical tollbooth abruptly appears in his bedroom.
(Reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta and Joseph Ax in Princeton, New Jersey; Editing by Bill Berkrot)