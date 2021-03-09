Norton Juster, author of 'The Phantom Tollbooth' and other children's books, dead at 91 -New York Times

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Norton Juster, the children's author whose 1961 book "The Phantom Tollbooth" is considered a timeless classic, has died at age 91, according to the New York Times.

He died on Monday at his Massachusetts home due to complications from a recent stroke, the Times reported, citing a statement from Juster's daughter.

Juster's friend, the children's author Mo Willems, said on Twitter that Juster "ran out of stories & passed peacefully last night."

"Norton's greatest work was himself: a tapestry of delightful tales," Willems said.

"The Phantom Tollbooth" tells the tale of a young boy, Milo, who is transported to a world of wonder when a magical tollbooth abruptly appears in his bedroom.

(Reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta and Joseph Ax in Princeton, New Jersey; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • Jamf Stock Is a Value Play on Apple's Growing Device Sales for Businesses

    This is one of my favorite stocks from the 2020 IPO class and looks like a pretty good deal again after the sell-off.

  • Dow Rallies After Pelosi Makes Stimulus Pledge; Nasdaq Surges As Yields Slide; Apple Stock Jumps

    The Dow Jones rose as bond yields fell. Big tech was having a good day, with Facebook stock and Apple stock rising. Nancy Pelosi made a stimulus pledge.

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Meghan and Harry news: Buckingham Palace release statement on Royal family racism claims - live reaction

    Perception v reality | What world missed during five key revelations Britons' sympathies still lie with the Queen, poll finds Celia Walden | Meghan deserves an Oscar for that performance Camilla Tominey | Harry lit dynamite that will cause greatest devastation of all Judith Woods | What you think about Meghan’s interview says more about you ITV boss slaps down Piers Morgan in Meghan interview row Buckingham Palace has released a statement on behalf of the Queen in response to the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview. It said: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members." Follow the reaction to the interview here all day as the aftermath continues.

  • In unaired interview clip, Meghan Markle explains why she thinks everyone has a 'basic right to privacy'

    When it comes to privacy, Meghan Markle says she is open to sharing parts of her life, but doesn't see how anyone can expect her to reveal all. On Monday evening, O, The Oprah Magazine, published an unaired clip from Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which Markle is asked if she should have expected to lose her privacy when she began dating Prince Harry, a high-profile member of one of the world's most famous families. "I think everyone has a basic right to privacy," Markle responded, adding, "we're not talking about anything that anybody else wouldn't expect." She compared the situation to having a nosy co-worker who sees a "photograph of your child on your desk ... and says, 'Oh my gosh, your kid's so cute. That's fantastic! Can I see your phone so I can see all the pictures of your child?' You go, 'No. This is the picture I'm comfortable sharing with you.'" From there, Markle continued, the co-worker doubles down and says that because "you already showed me that one ... you have to show my everything. You know what, I'm gonna hire someone to sit in front of your house, or hide in the bushes, and take pictures into your backyard, because you've lost your right to privacy ... because you shared one image with me.'" Markle said there is a "false narrative" that she and Harry have asked for total privacy, and they want people to know they are happy to share the "parts of their lives" they are "comfortable" making public. "There's no one who's on Instagram or social media that would say, 'Because I shared this one picture, that entitles you to have my entire camera roll. Go ahead and look through it,'" Markle added. "No one would want that. So it's about boundaries, and it's about respect." More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyDemocrats are about to start sending monthly checks for most U.S. children. Why are Republicans so quiet?Trump tries to redirect GOP donations to his PAC after RNC rejects his cease-and-desist order

  • Oprah's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't just expose the royal family - it also revealed just how the broken US healthcare system is

    British people were shocked by how many pharmaceutical ads ran during Oprah's interview with Meghan Markle, exposing how dire things are in the US.

  • 'WandaVision' director said there was a deleted scene in the finale where the rabbit turned into a demon

    In the "WandaVision" deleted scene, Darcy, Monica, and Ralph would have found Agatha's rabbit - who then would have transformed into a demon.

  • Prince Harry says he was living off an inheritance left to him by Princess Diana after he was financially cut off by his family

    Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey that he thought his mother "saw it coming" after her own experience with the royal family.

  • Thai PM ends presser by spraying reporters with disinfectant

    Politicians are often accused of sanitizing the news. On Tuesday, Thailand’s prime minister sanitized members of the press. After fielding a slew of questions from journalists at his weekly news conference in Bangkok, the famously mercurial Prayuth Chan-ocha sprayed back — with disinfectant.

  • Meghan Markle says her father ‘betrayed her’ in new Oprah clip as he faces TV interview with Piers Morgan

    Duchess describes way in which UK tabloids ‘hunted’ down her parents before falling out with her father, Thomas Markle

  • Buckingham Palace used Meghan Markle bullying claims to divert attention from Prince Andrew, suggests lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein's accusers

    The palace said it would investigate claims that Markle bullied palace staff members, which were made days before her damning Oprah interview.

  • COVID-19 vaccine batch Austria has halted use of went to 17 countries

    Austria was one of 17 European countries to receive doses from a batch of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine that Austrian authorities have stopped using while investigating a death and an illness following their use, a senior health official said on Tuesday. A 49-year-old nurse in Zwettl, a town northwest of Vienna, died as a result of severe coagulation disorders after receiving the vaccine. Another nurse from Zwettl who is 35 and received a dose from the same batch, ABV 5300, developed a pulmonary embolism and is recovering.

  • 'Justice League' producer Deborah Snyder shares how she and husband Zack overcame the grief of their daughter's suicide to make the 'Snyder cut' a reality

    Snyder also told Insider that she reported inappropriate behavior by Joss Whedon before the movie was released in 2017.

  • UAE minister: US sanctions on Syria challenge rapprochement

    Sweeping U.S. sanctions against the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad undermine regional rapprochement efforts that could help settle the Syrian conflict, the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday. In a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart in Abu Dhabi, Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan pushed for “joint action with Syria,” saying that the American economic pressure campaign “as it is today makes the matter difficult.”

  • The Supreme Court has thrown out Trump's final legal challenge to his election defeat

    This was the former president's final attempt to overturn his defeat to Joe Biden in last year's election.

  • Thai PM sprays sanitizer on journalists to avoid questions

    The incident happened at a news conference following a weekly cabinet meeting at the Government House.Journalists are seen trying to shield their faces as the prime minister sprays them with sanitizer. Prayuth continues to spray members of the media as he walks away.Three ministers stripped from posts last month were convicted of insurrection over anti-government protests that culminated in a 2014 military coup, their lawyer said.

  • Gulf opens door to public Jewish life amid Israel ties

    Half a year after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain established diplomatic relations with Israel, discreet Jewish communities in the Gulf Arab states that once lived in the shadow of the Arab-Israeli conflict are adopting a more public profile. Jewish holidays are celebrated openly. "Slowly, slowly, it’s improving,” said Ebrahim Nonoo, leader of Bahrain’s Jewish community, which recently hosted an online celebration of the Purim holiday for Jews in the Gulf Arab region.

  • Arizona man who wore horns in Capitol riot to remain jailed

    An Arizona man who stormed the U.S. Capitol two months ago while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns will remain jailed until his trial, a federal judge ruled Monday, saying the man’s willingness to resort to violence and refusal to follow police orders during the siege signal that he wouldn’t follow court-ordered conditions of release. Judge Royce Lamberth said Jacob Chansley doesn’t fully appreciate the severity of the charges against and found none of Chansley’s “many attempts to manipulate the evidence and minimize the seriousness of his actions” to be persuasive. The judge wrote that Chansley carried a spear into the siege, used a bullhorn to encourage other rioters, profanely referred to then-Vice President Mike Pence as a traitor while in the Senate and wrote a note to the Pence saying, “It’s only a matter of time, justice is coming.”

  • Britons split on age lines on how Harry and Meghan were treated by royals

    Britons are divided on how the royal family treated Prince Harry and his wife Meghan according to age, with a majority of young people saying it was unfair and half of older people saying the opposite, a YouGov opinion poll showed on Tuesday. Oprah Winfrey's interview with the couple, in which they accused a family member of making a racist remark about their son and Meghan said she had been alienated to the point of contemplating suicide, was broadcast in Britain on Monday. More than a third of Britons said their sympathies lie with the Queen and members of the Royal Family, while one in five say that they sit with Prince Harry and Meghan, according to the poll.

  • Biden's German shepherds have been sent home to Delaware after a 'biting incident' with White House security officers

    The two German shepherds were sent back to the Biden family home after 3-year-old Major displayed aggressive behaviour to White House security staff.