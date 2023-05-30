Norton police officer seriously injured after assault Sunday, suspect arrested

A Norton police officer was seriously injured after being assaulted while on duty Sunday.

The officer was sitting in the parking lot at 5240 Wooster Rd. West in Norton when he was approached by a man at his driver's side window and assaulted. The officer sustained serious injuries and was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron where he was admitted with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, Keith Partin, of Norton, was taken into custody and booked into Summit County Jail on felonious assault charges.

